Super Dancer: season 2 host Rithvik Dhanjani is all set to make a come back with a web series Galti Se MisTech sharing the screen with Anita Hassanandani. Focusing on the hilarious relationship between Rithvik and Anita, the web series is produced by ALT Balaji. Excited about the show, Rithvik was quoted saying, “It was amazing, it was such a beautiful experience. Plus I am working with a friend of mine that is Anita, whom I know for so long. Moreover, the script is so good. It’s a short form of the web series, it has really short episodes; four or five minutes long each episode. You get to know so much in these four or five minutes. So I think it’s a great start to my web debut.”

He further added, “I am not much addicted, but I am active. I like social media and staying connected to the world. I am not an addict. I don’t make much mistakes like I am (making) in this series. I am pretty sorted but I am glad that I got to play that part in the story. I am more of having friends at my place and chilling with them over a cup of coffee and if I get time, I would love to party with them outside. So it completely depends on the people I am with. I have friends who love to party and there are friends who like chilling at home. So I am good with either of them.”

“It is a good thing and such a welcoming change. It is because I have been waiting on doing something on the web or probably on television in the fiction space and I finally got a script where I could invest myself. And because it is a shorter series, so less amount of time for me. It took less commitment of time and I could achieve more and give more, he concluded.”

