LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Is Winning Over Android Gamers—Here’s Why Everyone’s Playing It

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Is Winning Over Android Gamers—Here’s Why Everyone’s Playing It

Nearly seven years after Game of Thrones ended, the franchise continues to dominate pop culture. Warner Bros. Games' new Android title, Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, is climbing Google Play charts, earning rave reviews from players and proving that the battle for the Iron Throne is far from over.

Game of Thrones (Photo: X)
Game of Thrones (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Sat 2026-07-25 17:13 IST

HBO’s Game of Thrones may have aired its final episode in 2019, but the franchise has shown remarkable staying power. The success of spin-offs such as House of the Dragon and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has kept George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world firmly in the spotlight. Now, that momentum has carried over into gaming. Game of Thrones: Dragonfire, a strategy game published by Warner Bros. Games, has quickly emerged as one of the most popular Android titles on Google Play. Inspired by the world of Westeros, the game allows players to build kingdoms, command dragons, forge alliances and fight for control of the Iron Throne.

The title has already climbed into the list of Google’s top strategy games, signalling that the appetite for Game of Thrones remains as strong as ever.

You Might Be Interested In

What is Game of Thrones: Dragonfire about?

Set across Westeros and neighbouring regions, Dragonfire blends kingdom-building with large-scale strategy. Players recruit armies, hatch and train dragons, expand their territories and form alliances with other players to take on rival kingdoms. Unlike traditional single-player adventures, the game focuses heavily on multiplayer strategy, encouraging players to work together while competing for dominance across the map. Familiar locations, iconic houses and dragons from the Game of Thrones universe are woven into the gameplay, making it especially appealing to longtime fans of the franchise.

The game’s release also comes at a time when interest in the fantasy universe is surging again, thanks to House of the Dragon and growing anticipation for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

Players praise gameplay over pay-to-win mechanics

One of the biggest reasons behind the game’s early success appears to be its reception among players. At the time of writing, Game of Thrones: Dragonfire holds a 4.7-star rating on Google Play, based on more than 20,000 user reviews. Many players say they expected another heavily monetised mobile game but were pleasantly surprised by its seasonal progression system.

Several reviews praise the game for allowing meaningful progress without forcing players to spend money immediately. Others describe it as accessible even for newcomers to strategy games, with enough depth to keep experienced players engaged. One reviewer called it “a promising game” that balances progression well, while another said they had not spent any money yet but would consider supporting the game if it continued to offer enjoyable content.

Is Game of Thrones: Dragonfire available on iPhone?

For now, Game of Thrones: Dragonfire is available only on Android devices through the Google Play Store. Warner Bros. Games has not announced an official release date for iOS. With a growing player base, strong early reviews and renewed excitement surrounding the Game of Thrones universe, Dragonfire is proving that the race for the Iron Throne isn’t limited to television anymore.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Is Winning Over Android Gamers—Here’s Why Everyone’s Playing It
Tags: A Knight of the Seven KingdomsDragonfire Google PlayGame of Thrones Android gameGame of Thrones DragonfireGame of Thrones mobile gameHouse of the Dragon

RELATED News

Did Alia Bhatt’s Mother Soni Razdan Praise Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan? Here’s What She Said

Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns Amid NEET Row; Priyanka Chopra, Vir Das, Vaani Kapoor And More Celebrities React

Adipurush Writer Manoj Muntashir Calls Defending The Film His ‘Biggest Mistake,’ Says He Is ‘Ashamed’

Manav Kaul Joins Mumbai’s NEET Protest, Hands Out Water To Students, Tells Reporters: ‘They Are Important’

Apoorva Makhija Opens Up About Emotional Struggles After India’s Got Latent Controversy, Says Sufi Motiwala ‘Saved’ Her During Darkest Phase

LATEST NEWS

Jantar Mantar Protest Ends: CJP Calls Off Agitation After Centre Accepts Key Demands

What Rahul Gandhi Said On Dharmendra Pradhan’s Resignation Amid Student Protests

Rupee Under Pressure? Here’s How a Weak Currency Could Affect Your EMI, Travel Plans and Everyday Expenses

WI vs PAK 1st Test Prediction: Who Will Win? Toss Prediction, Dream11 Picks And More

Dr. Vivek Bindra Honours MSME Entrepreneurs at Bharat Export Summit & Awards 2026, Highlights India’s Global Export Growth Potential

Who is Yash Thakur? India Fast Bowler Makes T20I Debut vs Zimbabwe; IPL Record, Stats And Career

IND vs ZIM Live Match: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Victim to Short Ball Yet Again, Richard Ngarava Takes Second Wicket | WATCH Video

What’s Driving Gen Z’s Anxiety? Experts Point Out 7 Major Reasons

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Is Winning Over Android Gamers—Here’s Why Everyone’s Playing It

From Student Politics To Union Cabinet: The Rise And Fall Of Dharmendra Pradhan

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Is Winning Over Android Gamers—Here’s Why Everyone’s Playing It

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Is Winning Over Android Gamers—Here’s Why Everyone’s Playing It

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Is Winning Over Android Gamers—Here’s Why Everyone’s Playing It
Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Is Winning Over Android Gamers—Here’s Why Everyone’s Playing It
Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Is Winning Over Android Gamers—Here’s Why Everyone’s Playing It
Game of Thrones: Dragonfire Is Winning Over Android Gamers—Here’s Why Everyone’s Playing It

QUICK LINKS