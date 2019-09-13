A prequel of popular fantasy series Game Of Thrones titled Bloodmoon is on its way and it will star Naomi Watts in the lead role and is created by George R R Martin, reports.

One of the most iconic television series of the decade, Game of Thrones might be returning with a prequel series soon, according to the latest media reports. Although HBO has not made any official confirmation about its collaboration with the prequel, George RR Martin has confirmed the prequel. The Game Od Thrones prequel, which was earlier named The Long Night, has now been named Bloodmoon and will mostly have new characters and a fresh cast and plot.

While Game Of Thrones was based on George R. R. Martin’s novel series A Song of Ice and Fire, the Bloodmoon is inspired by his book Fire and Blood. Bloodmoon will primarily focus on The old Targaryen family and kings. Also, The Loudest Voice fame Naomi Watts will be playing the lead role in the Game Of Thrones prequel titled Bloodmoon.

The shooting of the series has begun and HBO is soon to make the official announcement about the same. Game Of Thrones, which commenced in 2011, concluded this year with its 8th season. It is one of the most popular series which become highly popular and created a lot of buzz. This year, at the 32nd Emmy Awards, the last season fo Game Of Thrones has been nominated for 32 awards.

Although fans were disappointed with the final season of Game Of Thrones, the news of the prequel may give them new hopes and it will be exciting to see how 3000 years ago, how Targayreans changed the history of Westeros forever after conquering it which lead to the pilot of the first season of Game Of Thrones.

In a recent interview, George RR Martin, who is executive producer of Bloodmoon, said that filming of the series has begun in Ireland. Along with Martin, critically acclaimed British screenwriter Jane Goldman will be the co-creator of the series.

Starring Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams and Isaac Hempstead Wright, Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey in the lead roles, Game Of Thrones emerged as one of the biggest series of the decade and the prequel will likely be aired on HBO just like the GOT.

