Game Of Thrones actor Kit Harington is reportedly in rehab for stress and alcoholism. The actor's spokesperson has revealed to Variety that Harington decided to utilize his break as an opportunity to work on some personal issues.

Kit Harington, who is popular for his role in the most watched American fantasy drama television series, Game of Thrones created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss is reportedly undergoing treatment for stress, alcoholism. According to a leading website, the actor has signed up for this wellness retreat to normalise exhaustion. Variety, in its report, has mentioned that the Harington’s spokesperson has said Kit has opted to utilize his break in his schedule as an opportunity to work on some personal issues.

Moreover, it has been learned from reports that Kit has been in rehab for a month now. The reason for Kit going to rehab is said to be the anxiety due to the end of his web series Game of Thrones also known as GOT.

Kit Harington’s reaction to learning Jon kills Daenerys #TheLastWatch pic.twitter.com/NeF3isGMsT — Jon Snow (@LordSnow) May 27, 2019

