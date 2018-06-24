Rose Leslie and Kit Harington, the on-screen couple of Game of Thrones actor, got married in real life on Sunday, June 24. Both the celebrities got married at a church in Aberdeenshire in Scotland in presence of their friends and family.

The Game of Thrones actor Rose Leslie and Kit Harington, the on-screen couple, got married in real life on Sunday, June 24. Both the actors got married at a church in Aberdeenshire in Scotland in presence of their friends and family. After the marriage, the newly wedded couple left the venue in a Land Rover that was decorated with flowers and paper hearts.

At the celebrity wedding, Peter Dinaklage, Maisie Williams, Sophie Turner, Emilia Clarke, Jack Donnelly and Malin Akerman were the guests who attended the memorable event of Rose and Kit’s life.

Just Married couple😍🌷 A post shared by Rose Leslie Videos (@vidofroseleslie) on Jun 23, 2018 at 3:18pm PDT

