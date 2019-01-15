The last instalment of Game of Thrones is all set to be premiered on April 14. The HBO team shared a 90-minute long video on his Twitter account along with premiere date. The season eight consists of six episodes. Each episode will run for 90 minutes.

The much-awaited eighth season of Game of Thrones is all set to be premiered on April 14. The HBO team announced on Twitter that the hit series Game of Thrones’ last season will be premiered on April 14. The network also released an one-minute video. In the video, Jon Snow, Sansa and Arya, three members of the Stark family can be seen coming in through crypts under their family home. In the background, messages from dead family members Ned and Catelyn Stark as well as Lyanna Stark, Ned’s sister and the mother Jon can be heard.

In the last week, HBO debuted new video from the eighth season that featured Jon, Sansa and Daenerys Targaryen as part of its 2019 line-up. Last November, the network announced that the show’s final season will premiere in April 2019. The season eight has six episodes, each of which could run as long as 90 minutes.

90 days, 23 hours, 55 min, 27 seconds pic.twitter.com/ZxaPAmwf36 — HBO (@HBO) January 14, 2019

Several fans took to their Twitter to share their views.

that feather needed to fall off at some point. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/ZlUKyG5BfD — osha (@oshawildling) January 14, 2019

wait…..they’re looking at their own statues

Arya and Sansa’s look their current age but Jon is older version if himself take the trailer back I don’t want it #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/3JP8HbQKz2 — ☽☼ (@crimsonkook) January 14, 2019

There was not a reunion I wanted to see more than Jon and Arya. WoW. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/Uqk8SEndxu — miranda priestly (@I_Slayy) January 14, 2019

In October 2017, the shooting began and got wrapped up 10 months later.

An American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones is based on an

adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels. The series is created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. Game of Thrones has attracted record viewership on HBO. The series has a broad, active, international fan base.

