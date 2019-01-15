The much-awaited eighth season of Game of Thrones is all set to be premiered on April 14. The HBO team announced on Twitter that the hit series Game of Thrones’ last season will be premiered on April 14. The network also released an one-minute video. In the video, Jon Snow, Sansa and Arya, three members of the Stark family can be seen coming in through crypts under their family home. In the background, messages from dead family members Ned and Catelyn Stark as well as Lyanna Stark, Ned’s sister and the mother Jon can be heard.
In the last week, HBO debuted new video from the eighth season that featured Jon, Sansa and Daenerys Targaryen as part of its 2019 line-up. Last November, the network announced that the show’s final season will premiere in April 2019. The season eight has six episodes, each of which could run as long as 90 minutes.
Several fans took to their Twitter to share their views.
In October 2017, the shooting began and got wrapped up 10 months later.
An American fantasy drama television series Game of Thrones is based on an
adaptation of A Song of Ice and Fire, George R. R. Martin’s series of fantasy novels. The series is created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss. Game of Thrones has attracted record viewership on HBO. The series has a broad, active, international fan base.
