Game Of Thrones Season 8: One of the most awaited web series, Game Of Thrones is back with its final season and fans can't keep calm! People are once again trapped in the craziness of thrilling web series Game Of Thrones as it is back with season 8. Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram handle to post best wishes for her to-be-sister in law Sophie Turner and the internet is going gaga over it!

Game Of Thrones Season 8: The much-awaited and quite anticipated eighth and concluding season of Game of Thrones is finally here and netizens can’t keep calm. As the Game of Thrones has already premiered worldwide, it is all people can talk about. With much excitement and happiness, people are writing about it on social media too. Not just us, even Priyanka Chopra is quite excited about the season 8 of Game of Thrones. The diva shared her happiness on her official social media account.

Bollywood beauty Priyanka Chopra took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her to-be sister-in-law Sophie Turner and wished her all the luck for the season. Sharing an authentic picture of Sophie in the Sansa Stark avatar, she wished her good luck and called her the boss babe. Telling her how much she is loved, Priyanka Chopra used the hashtag of #gameofthrones. In the picture, Sophie Turner is not seen alone, she is accompanied by Priyanka Chopra’s cute pet pooch named Daina who owns her very own throne. Sophie looks spectacular in her look for the season and the royalty is incredible! Take a look at the latest Instagram post of Priyanka Chopra.

The craziness for Game of Thrones is quite evident as people have been expressing their excitement all over on the internet. Gripping the world in its fever, Game of Throne is one series that has kept people waiting eagerly. Now that the season 8 has premiered already, people are too excited to know the details without looking at any spoiler. Although we know that Indians are too much in love with the thriller packed drama but we didn’t know that even Bollywood is going gaga over it. One of the popular names in the industry, Ayan Mukerji called the fantasy drama “the best thing in the world”. Not just him, Mouni Roy took to her official social media accounts to ask fans if they are also watching the reruns of the series.

Jonas sisters are also doing wonders at work! Priyanka Chopra, who last featured in Isn’t It Romantic will soon hit the silvers screens with a special role in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink. The movie will also cast Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim, playing significant roles. On the other hand, Sophie Turner will be seen as Sansa Stark in world-famous web series Game of Thrones.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More