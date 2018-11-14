The most loved HBO series Game of Thrones last installment is all set to premiere in April 2019. The Game of Thrones team tweeted about the same. In India, the makers will watch the series on Hotstar. There are more interesting details about the last season, read the article to know more about Game of Thrones.

The much-awaited HBO’s superhit Emmy-winning drama ‘Game of Thrones’ is all set to premier its season 8(final season) in April 2019. The Game of Thrones team announced it on Twitter on Tuesday, November 13, 2018. In then video, there is a recap of footage from previous seasons to the glorious battles for controlling the fictional kingdom of Westeros. However, the network did not reveal a specific date for the final season’s premiere. The viewers in India can watch the Game of Thrones Season 8 online by Hotstar.

Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau had earlier said in an interview to a leading daily that shooting of season 8 of the popular fantasy show is similar to featuring in a ‘Mission: Impossible’ film. The reason being the the scripts of the series which are tended to self-destruct after the actors are through with the scenes.

Every battle.

Every betrayal.

Every risk.

Every fight.

Every sacrifice.

Every death.

All #ForTheThrone. pic.twitter.com/WReVt473SH — Game Of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) November 13, 2018

The 47-year-old actor, is popularly known for playing Jamie Lannister in GoT. He further added that the makers are strict for the last season as this time the artistes receive their lines in a digital format.

One of the interesting details of the show is that Jon Snow’s loyal dire wolf Ghost will return in the final season of ‘Game of Thrones’. Shedding more light on Jon Snow’s character, the HBO Visual effects supervisor Joe Bauer, told Huffington Post, the fan’s favourite character will be seen in the upcoming eighth installment. He will do some pretty cool things in season eight.

‘Game of Thrones’ has won multiple Emmy award. With some 30 million viewers in the United States and devoted fans worldwide, this is HBO’s super hit series ever.

Several spinoffs of the series are i the production. HBO, owned by AT&T Inc, said in June that it had given a pilot order to a prequel. This prequel will take place thousands of years before the events of the current series.

