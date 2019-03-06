Game Of Thrones season 8 trailer: The much-awaited trailer of Game Of Thrones season 8 is finally out. Scheduled to premiere on April 14, the eighth season also marks the end of the series. Released just a few hours ago, the trailer has crossed 20 million views on YouTube.

After much anticipation, the trailer of Game of Thrones Season 8 is finally out. Released just a few hours ago, the trailer of the fantasy show has already garnered more than 20 million views on YouTube and is taking social media by storm. Ever since it has been released, tweeple cannot stop reacting to every crucial scene and sharing their thoughts on social media. From praising the larger than life cinematography to raising questions on possible twists and turns, the trailer has gripped the attention of millions and cannot keep calm.

Introducing key characters like Arya Stark, Jon Snow, Sansa Stark, Daenerys Targaryen, Jamie Lannister, Cersei Lannister and Tyrion Lannister as well as the Night King, the eighth season of Game of Thrones also marks its last season. As the audience has mixed feelings about the series coming to an end, the latest reports suggest that the last season will contain only 6 episodes.

Take a look at how Tweeple are reacting to Game of Thrones season 8 trailer:

I need someone to please🙏 tell me nothing bad is gonna happen to #AryaStark 😣😥😭… this stupid trailer is freaking me out right now #GameOfThrones 😨 pic.twitter.com/8BRLxSbqNp — LiTa 🇿🇦😒 (@LitaCPT) March 6, 2019

excuse me sir, where can I find the road to Winterfell?

#GameOfThrones #ajax pic.twitter.com/F8RZ0kzVrb — Dog Of Humour (@dogofhumour) March 5, 2019

The reports also state that while the first and second episodes will have a run-time of 60 minutes, the third and fourth episodes will be only 8 minutes long and the last two episodes are about 90 minutes long. The final episode of Game of Thrones Season 8, produced by HBO, will premiere on April 14, 2018.

