Game of Thrones season 8 trailer: The wait is over! The final season of Game of Thrones trailer is out on YouTube. The makers of the show were noted saying that the entire cast and crew of GoT has built a massive new part of Winterfell that will have sequences built within sequences built within sequences. Also, the Entertainment Weekly shared the posters of Game of Thrones which features 16 which covers of the favourite characters.

Game of Thrones final season trailer: And the much-awaited trailer of the final season of biggest TV drama series has been launched by HBO on their official YouTube handle. The final season of GoT revolves around David Nutter (The Rains of Castamere) and Miguel Sapochnik (Battle of the Bastards)’s directing efforts with David Benioff and D. B. Weiss’s promise of giving yet another blockbuster series. Well, it will be interesting the watch the awaited fate of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) in the upcoming Game of Thrones finale which is scheduled to go on air from April 14.

Game of Thrones director, Miguel Sapochnik was noted saying that the entire cast and crew of GoT has built a massive new part of Winterfell. They will be filming some parts of the season finale here and some there which will basically break down the season into pieces that will be shot like a Marvel movie. Miguel further added by saying that he told the producers of the show that he doesn’t want to do 11 weeks of night shoots which no one else does but if they don’t, they are going to lose what makes Game of Thrones cool and that it feels real.

The final face-off between the army of the living and Army of the Dead is unprecedented and relentless and a mixture of genres even within the battle, said Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman. This season will have sequences built within sequences built within sequences, Bryan further added.

Entertainment Weekly took to their official Twitter handle to share the posters of Game of Thrones with a caption saying that the game is over. The weekly further added in the tweet that they are preparing to say goodbye to the mega-blockbuster series with the ultimate fan guide which features 16 which covers of the favourite characters.

.@GameOfThrones first look: Inside the brutal battle to make season 8 #GameOfThrones https://t.co/IzvUtFdNgQ — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 4, 2019

