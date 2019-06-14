Game Over audience and celeb reaction: Drama-thriller film Game Over featuring Taapsee Pannu is releasing today and is currently making news for all the right reasons. The film is written and directed by Ashwin Saravanan and is jointly-produced by Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment.

Game Over audience and celeb reaction: Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is again up with a big bang with a new drama thriller series Game Over which is directed by Ashwin Saravanan and is jointly produced under the banners of Y NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment along with Anurag Kashyap. The film is releasing today is currently making headlines for all the right reasons.

In the film, Taapsee Pannu portrays the role of Sapna, who has a phobia of darkness and leads most of her life in loneliness. Taapsee Pannu has done a good job and quite sincerely portrayed her role but it seems that it was the story which was lacking. Moreover, another part that is hindering is its Hindi dubbing as many places the lines doesn’t sink well.

The most effective scene is when the terrifies women escape herself from the bedroom which makes the viewers more curious. Overall, Taapsee Pannu has worked really hard and there are a few moments which are really scary but later on it seems like the film is a little stretched.

Apart from Taapsse Pannu, the film also features Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Anish Kuruvilla, Sanchana Natarajan and Ramya Subramanian in supporting roles. Moreover, the film also marks as a return for Taapsee in the Kollywood industry after three years.

Talking about reviews, fans are in all praises for the film. Though, many are disliking, apart from that some are calling it experimental yet super entertaining.

@taapsee is our very own @jamieleecurtis. #GameOver is a spine chilling thriller that can only be enjoyed on a big screen. So do yourself a favor and do not watch at home illegally. pic.twitter.com/h0zVVWdkBX — Sumit Chadha (@hinglish1) June 14, 2019

#GameOver in cinemas from today! High concept with a watertight script.

Gripping and thrilling its last minute.

Experimental yet super entertaining. Dhayava senju oda veinga audience🙏

Like it or not, please go watch it in theatres.@Ashwin_saravana @StudiosYNot @taapsee pic.twitter.com/DgRx30KOZ7 — Review Ram (@MovieReviewRam) June 14, 2019

Such great reviews for #GameOver. I’ll be booking the tics soon. — R (@musinich) June 14, 2019

