Game Over movie review: Taapsee Pannu's film Game Over is all set to hit the silver screens today. Ahead of the film release, the film critics have shared their verdict on the movie. Game Over has been directed and written by Ashwin Saravan.

The wait for Taapsee Pannu’s film Game Over is over. Releasing in Tamil and Telegu, the film marks the return of Taapsee Pannu in Kollywood after 3 years. Along with Taapsee, the film also stars actors like Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, Anish Kuruvilla, Sanchana Natarajan, Ramya Subramaniam etc.

Directed by Ashwin Saravan and bankrolled under the banner of NOT Studios and Reliance Entertainment, Game Over revolves around Taapsee Pannu’s encounter with a mysterious entity. As the film hits the screens today, film critics have shared their verdict.

In his review for TimesNow, Film critic Amman Khurrana gave the film 3.5 stars and said that Game Over is a spine-chilling thriller that will keep you hooked to your seat. The screenplay, limited characters and crisp proceedings make Game Over different from other Hindi films in a similar genre. Taapsee Pannu has delivered a praise-worthy yet again and the reviewer has praised her for making a brave and unusual choice.

Raja Sen, writing for Hindustan Times, has given Taapsee Pannu’s Game Over 2.5 stars. He has mentioned in his review that Game Over is based against the backdrop of a solid concept. Taapsee Pannu and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan, who plays her caretaker in the film, deliver a convincing and strong performance but a weak dubbing and clumsy dialogues bring the film down.

At the cinema screens, Taapsee Pannu’s Game Over is releasing alongside Tamannah Bhatia’s Khamoshi. After Game Over, the actor will be seen in films like Mission Mangal and Saand Ki Aankh.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App