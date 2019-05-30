Game Over trailer launch: For all the adrenaline junkies the thriller film Game Over trailer is out and by the look of it, it is a must watch as it will keep you on your toes and hooked to the last minute. Except for Taapsee Pannu, the movie also stars Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and Anish Kuruvilla in lead roles.

Game Over trailer launch: Full of thrill and suspense, Taapsee Pannu starrer trailer is out! Stuck in a wheelchair in a house alone and some sinister trying to break in is all we abut the film Gave Over. Not able to run and to be stuck in one place makes the movie more intense and suspenseful. The helplessness of the character in the movie translates to dread and we feel for the character. The film will be released in three languages Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and will hit the screens near you on June 14, 2019.

Saravanan, who has previously directed the Tamil horror film Maya (2015), told a leading daily that the reason for Game Over is to make it a home invasion thriller. But he also wanted to add a lot of layers to the story rather than to make it about someone trying to enter the house and kill you and you have to survive it. Furthermore, Saravanan said that the movie Game Over- It’s more than a typical home invasion thriller!

Take a look at the trailer here:

Co-written by Ramkumar Kaavya and Saravanan, the film’s cast except Taapsee Panu also features Vinodhini Vaidyanathan and Anish Kuruvilla in lead roles. The music has been composed by Ron Ethan Yohann. Talking about the director Saravanan, he made his directorial debut at the age of 24 with Maya, starring Nayanthara in the lead role. The horror movie did extremely well at the box office.

Yesterday on May 29, 2019, Taapsee Pannu took to her official Instagram handle to share the news of the trailer releasing today, take a look at her tweet here:

Trailer releasing tomorrow …. #GameOver

Releasing on 14th June ! pic.twitter.com/rwpexYpSdF — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) May 29, 2019

