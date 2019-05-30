Game Over trailer starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead role has finally been unveiled by the makers of the film and we get you all the social media reactions, have a look!

Game Over is one of the most anticipated movies of this year

The much-awaited trailer of Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film Game Over has finally been released by the makers on the film on Thursday—May 30 and social media users took to Twitter to express their views about the trailer of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer. The captivating and gripping trailer of the film has received positive reviews from critics as well as fans. Game Over is a thriller-drama which stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.

The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu and is a bilingual movie which is slated to hit the silver screen on June 14 this year. The film revolves around Taapsee Pannu, who is on a wheelchair and is home alone. Soon after mysterious things start happening at her home, she tries to figure out what is wrong and solve the mystery.

Game Over has been helmed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Ashwin Saravanan and has been backed by Reliance Entertainment and Y NOT Studios. Game Over is being presented by Anurag Kashyap and the music of the thriller-drama has been composed by Ron Ethan Yohann.

Game Over is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and it will be interesting to see such a different storyline and even the trailer of the movie has created a lot of buzz on social media and everyone is talking about it!

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in murder mystery Badla starring Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. The film performed well at the box office and received a lot of critical acclaims.

Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Bollywood movie Tadka and has also been roped in for Akshay Kumar-Vidya Balan starrer Mission Mangal. Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in biopic Saand Ki Aankh co-starring Bhumi Pednekar. She is one of the most talented Bollywood actresses.

