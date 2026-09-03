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Home > Entertainment News > Gandhari Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu Is Fierce, But This Mother-Daughter Thriller Needed A Stronger Story

Gandhari Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu Is Fierce, But This Mother-Daughter Thriller Needed A Stronger Story

Taapsee Pannu brings the rage and intensity to Gandhari, but the Netflix thriller struggles to turn its promising premise into an emotionally gripping revenge drama.

Gandhari (Photo:X)
Gandhari (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-09-03 19:39 IST

There is something inherently powerful about a mother searching for her missing child. Add child trafficking, a mysterious town, revenge and a protagonist who is willing to cross every possible line, and Gandhari has all the ingredients of a gripping thriller. But after watching the film, my biggest takeaway is that the performance works better than the screenplay.

Directed by Devashish Makhija and written by Kanika Dhillon, Gandhari stars Taapsee Pannu, Ishwak Singh, Jatin Sarna, Prashant Narayanan, Chhaya Kadam and Mita Vashisht. The film premiered on Netflix on September 3, 2026.

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What Is Gandhari About?

Taapsee plays Bani, a mother whose daughter is abducted. Her search takes her to Joypura, a place hiding far more than one missing-child case. The investigation gradually opens up a larger child-trafficking network, while the film also brings in mythology, grief and revenge.

What I liked about the basic idea is that Gandhari doesn’t simply make Bani a conventional action hero. Her desperation as a mother is supposed to be the emotional engine of the film. And Taapsee understands that assignment.

Does Taapsee Pannu Carry The Film?

Largely, yes! Taapsee has played determined, angry women several times before, but there is a different kind of physicality to Bani. She is not just fighting because the script demands an action sequence; her character is driven by desperation.

Her performance is easily one of the film’s strongest elements. Even when the screenplay starts becoming predictable, Taapsee manages to keep Bani watchable.

This is also why I found myself wishing the film had trusted its lead actor more. Gandhari has a fascinating central character, but the screenplay keeps surrounding her with additional twists and ideas instead of allowing her emotional journey to breathe.

Where Does Gandhari Lose Its Grip?

This is where the film becomes frustrating. The premise promises a dark and emotionally charged thriller, but the writing keeps moving in different directions. Child trafficking, revenge, mythology, mystery and motherhood are all fighting for attention.

Several reviews have made a similar observation. India Today felt the film’s different elements remain disconnected, while The Indian Express described the narrative as neither particularly impactful nor believable. The Times of India gave the film 2.5/5, calling it a 90s-style rescue thriller searching for a contemporary voice.  For me, the biggest issue is predictability. There are moments when you can almost anticipate where the film is heading. The thriller mechanics are there, but the emotional payoff doesn’t always land as strongly as it should.

Is Gandhari Worth Watching?

Taapsee Pannu is definitely worth watching. The film, however, is a more complicated recommendation. If you enjoy female-led action thrillers and don’t mind a familiar revenge structure, Gandhari has enough going for it to keep you engaged. Taapsee is convincing, the premise is relevant and there are some effective moments.

But if you’re expecting a tightly written, edge-of-the-seat thriller, you may come away disappointed.

My verdict: 2.5/5

Gandhari wants to be an intense story about a mother who will go to any lengths for her daughter. Unfortunately, the film sometimes becomes so busy trying to surprise us that it forgets the simplest thing that could have made it powerful, making us truly feel Bani’s pain.

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Gandhari Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu Is Fierce, But This Mother-Daughter Thriller Needed A Stronger Story
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Gandhari Movie Review: Taapsee Pannu Is Fierce, But This Mother-Daughter Thriller Needed A Stronger Story

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