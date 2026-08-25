Gandhari Trailer Out: Taapsee Pannu Turns Fierce Mother In A Desperate Search For Her Abducted Daughter – WATCH

Taapsee Pannu is taking on one of her most physically demanding roles yet in Gandhari, and the trailer makes one thing clear: Bani is not waiting around for anyone to rescue her child. The film follows Bani, whose daughter is abducted, pushing her into a relentless search through the fictional town of Joypurra. As she digs deeper, she encounters a world shaped by fear, silence and the mysterious Behrupiyas, while the disappearance begins to reveal darker secrets. Netflix unveiled the trailer on Tuesday, August 25.

What sets Bani apart is that her vulnerability never becomes her weakness. The trailer places her at the centre of hand-to-hand combat and dangerous encounters as she takes matters into her own hands.

Who Plays What In Gandhari?

Ishwak Singh plays Gokul, a father struggling with his daughter’s disappearance, while Jatin Sarna portrays Kabir, the police officer investigating the case. The ensemble also features Swastika Mukherjee, Chhaya Kadam and Mita Vashisht. The film is directed by Devashish Makhija and written and produced by Kanika Dhillon. It also marks the fourth collaboration between Taapsee and Dhillon, following Manmarziyaan, Haseen Dillruba and Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.

For Taapsee, Gandhari also marks a return to a physically demanding action role after several years. She prepared for Bani by interacting with a visually impaired person to better understand the character’s movements and mannerisms.

Gandhari OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch

The action thriller will premiere exclusively on Netflix on September 3, 2026. Interestingly, the film has already attracted attention beyond its trailer. A plagiarism allegation surfaced ahead of release, with writer Kalyan Bandi claiming similarities between Gandhari and a story he had registered in 2019. The makers and Netflix have rejected the allegations and maintained that the film is an original work.

With a mother at the centre, a missing child and a dangerous world waiting to be uncovered, Gandhari is shaping up as a darker addition to Taapsee’s action-thriller lineup.