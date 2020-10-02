Bollywood on Friday paid homage to the Father of the Nation on his 151st birth anniversary. From Sidharth Malhotra to Kamal Hasan, everyone took to their social media accounts to extend wishes.

The Bollywood fraternity on Friday paid homage to the Father of the Nation on his 151st birth anniversary. From Sidharth Malhotra to Disha Patani, everyone took to their social media accounts to extend their wishes. Stressing on his ideals of non-violence, actor Sidharth Malhotra urged his followers to stop spreading hate. “His ideas of shutting down the violence with Ahimsa gives us the strength in fighting our own battles. Together let’s avoid the spread of hate and negativity.” he tweeted.“Aaj hume Mahatma Gandhi ji ke vichaaro zaroorat ki sabse zyada hai. #GandhiJayanti #Jai Hind” actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote in Hindi.

Actor-director Kamal Haasan paid tribute by sharing his daughter’s special video-song on Twitter. “Happy Bday to Mr. MK Gandhi. Sharing what @Iaksharahaasan had sung for me when she was a child.Let’s make India a place where Equality prevails-sare jahan se achcha, Gandhi’s India can still be ours!” he penned down in the caption.Actor Randeep Hooda paid homage to both of the great leaders, Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, on their birth anniversary through a tweet.

Sharing a quote by Mahatma Gandhi, actor Emraan Hashmi commemorated his 151st birth anniversary. “In a gentle way, you can shake the world. #GandhiJayanti.” Stars Urmila Matondkar and Disha Patani also took to Twitter to wish her fans Gandhi Jayanti.

Happy Bday to Mr. MK Gandhi. Sharing what @Iaksharahaasan had sung for me when she was a child. Calling all Indians to remember the great man whose life was his message to us! Let’s make India a place where Equality prevails-sare jahan se achcha, Gandhi’s India can still be ours! — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) October 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, at Raj Ghat. The Prime Minister paid a floral tribute to Gandhi and paid respects to the leader. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi tweeted on the occasion of the 151st birth anniversary adding that there is much to learn from “his life and noble thoughts.”