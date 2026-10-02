Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Sardar To Lage Raho Munna Bhai; 7 Movies On Mahatma Gandhi To Watch This October 2

October 2 marks Gandhi Jayanti, commemorating the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, who was born in Porbandar, Gujarat, in 1869. In 2026, the occasion marks his 157th birth anniversary. The day is also observed by the United Nations as the International Day of Non-Violence.

Over the years, Indian and international cinema has portrayed Gandhi from several perspectives. While some films chronicle his journey and role in India’s freedom movement, others focus on his family, philosophy or the influence of Gandhian principles on ordinary lives.

If you are looking for Gandhi Jayanti 2026 movies to watch, here are seven films worth adding to your October 2 watchlist.

1. Gandhi (1982)

Directed by Richard Attenborough, Gandhi remains one of the most prominent cinematic portrayals of Mahatma Gandhi. Ben Kingsley plays Gandhi in the film, which traces his journey from his years in South Africa to his leadership of India’s non-violent freedom movement and his assassination in 1948. The film won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Actor.

2. The Making of the Mahatma (1996)

Directed by Shyam Benegal, The Making of the Mahatma focuses on a relatively specific phase of Gandhi’s life rather than covering his entire journey. Rajit Kapur plays a young Gandhi, with the film exploring his 21 years in South Africa and the experiences that shaped his political and social philosophy.

3. Gandhi, My Father (2007)

Feroz Abbas Khan’s Gandhi, My Father shifts the focus from the public figure to Gandhi’s complicated relationship with his eldest son, Harilal Gandhi. The film explores the personal tensions between a father whose life was deeply shaped by his principles and a son who struggled with his father’s choices.

4. Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006)

Rajkumar Hirani’s Lage Raho Munna Bhai offers a contemporary and lighter interpretation of Gandhian philosophy. Sanjay Dutt plays Munna Bhai, a gangster who begins experiencing visions of Gandhi and gradually adopts the principles of Gandhigiri, including non-violence and truth, in his everyday life. The film brought Gandhian ideas into a modern popular-culture setting.

5. Hey Ram (2000)

Starring and directed by Kamal Haasan, Hey Ram is a Tamil-Hindi bilingual historical drama set against the backdrop of Partition and its aftermath. The fictional story follows a man consumed by communal violence and anger whose path intersects with Gandhi. The film also deals with a fictional conspiracy to assassinate Gandhi.

6. Sardar (1993)

Govind Nihalani’s Sardar is primarily a biographical film about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, but Gandhi is an important figure in its narrative. Annu Kapoor portrays Gandhi, while the film explores Patel’s political journey and his relationship with Gandhi during India’s freedom struggle and the years surrounding independence.

7. Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh (2023)

Rajkumar Santoshi’s Gandhi Godse – Ek Yudh takes a fictional route to history. The Hindi-language film imagines an alternate scenario in which Gandhi survives the 1948 assassination attempt and subsequently interacts with Nathuram Godse. The story uses their debates and encounters to explore contrasting political and ideological positions.

Gandhi Jayanti 2026: Movies that revisit Gandhi from different perspectives

From a sweeping historical biopic to stories about Gandhi’s family, his years in South Africa and the modern interpretation of Gandhigiri, these films offer different cinematic approaches to one of India’s most influential historical figures. For viewers looking to revisit Gandhi’s life and legacy this October 2, these seven films provide a mix of history, biography, drama and fiction.