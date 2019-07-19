Gandi Baat 3 trailer: Ekta Kapoor's bold web series is back again! Gandii Baat 3 is set to stream from July 27, 2019, and will star Shiny Dixit and Pallavi Mukherjee in lead roles. Check out the trailer of Gandii Baat 3.

Gandi Baat 3 trailer: After the success of Ragini MMS 2 and Gandi Baat franchise, Alt Balaji and Ekta Kapoor are back again with the third season of Gandi Baat 3. After the massive success of the other two seasons, Ekta Kapor released the first look from Gandi Baat 3 yesterday and now the trailer too is out!

Directed by Sachin Mohite, all the episodes of the Gandi Baat 3 are based on a unique erotic fetish of rural India. In the earlier season actresses such as Flora Saini, Anveshi Jain was featured as the leading actresses. Now as per recent reports, Shiny Dixit and Pallavi Mukherjee will play the lead roles and depict the erotic fetishes of rural India.

Apart from Alt Balaji Gandi Baat 3, Shiny Dixit has earlier worked in Lajwanti, Jodha Akbar and Zindagi Ki Mehek. On the other hand, Pallavi was a part of Bengali show Ami Sirajer Begum. The announcement of Gandi Baat 3 was made by director Sachin Mohite on Monday. He wrote Breaking news to break your Monday blues.. successful launch of Gandi Baat 3.

The third season of Gandi Baat 3 will start streaming from July 27, 2019, and the trailer was shared as- Control mein nahi rahenge jazbaat, Ek baar bus shuru hone dijiye #GandiiBaat. The video has already crossed 5k views in a span of just a few minutes.

