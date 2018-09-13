One of the most colourful festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the nation with great zeal and pomp. Every year, the devotees offer prayers and bring idols Ganpati Bappa to their homes to worship him to seek his blessings for good luck and knowledge. The festival is celebrated for 10 days and devotees offer Laddoos and modaks to Lord Ganesha to please him. Devotees also offer mass prayers and chant shlokas/ mantras to seek his blessings. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated from September 13 to September 23.
On this auspicious occasion, Bollywood celebrities and cricket stars have wished their fans on various social media platforms. Be it former cricketer Virendra Sehwag or former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, celebrities took to Twitter to share their happiness.
Also Read:Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra bring home Ganpati Bappa
In his post, Virendra Sehwag wrote, “May Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with love and joy. Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Mangal Murti Moraya.”
Take a look at similar the Twitter posts.
According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Ganesha is considered as the remover of the obstacles and worshipping him will bring wealth and happiness. It is also believed that after performing the ritual on the last day, Bappa returns to Mount Kailash to Parvati and Shiva.
Also Read: Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Bollywood celebrities share wishes on the auspicious occasion
However, there is an interesting story behind the belief of offering modaks and Laddoos to the deity.
According to Hindu mythology, one day Goddess Parvati offered a modak to her two sons-Karthik and Ganesh. However, both of them refused to share. Later, Goddess Parvathi thought of having a competition between the two. She asked the brothers to take rounds of the world in order to have modaks.
While Karthik left to do the rounds of the world, Ganesha chose to take rounds of his parents – Parvathi and Shiva. On being asked about his reasoning for his actions, Ganesha said that his parents were the world to him.
Leave a Reply