Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival of joy and happiness, has finally arrived. Like every year, this time too, celebrities from different fraternities took to the micro-blogging site to wish their fans. From Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar to former cricketer Virendra Sehwag, celebrities wish Ganesha Chaturthi to everyone.

One of the most colourful festivals, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated across the nation with great zeal and pomp. Every year, the devotees offer prayers and bring idols Ganpati Bappa to their homes to worship him to seek his blessings for good luck and knowledge. The festival is celebrated for 10 days and devotees offer Laddoos and modaks to Lord Ganesha to please him. Devotees also offer mass prayers and chant shlokas/ mantras to seek his blessings. This year, Ganesh Chaturthi is being celebrated from September 13 to September 23.

On this auspicious occasion, Bollywood celebrities and cricket stars have wished their fans on various social media platforms. Be it former cricketer Virendra Sehwag or former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, celebrities took to Twitter to share their happiness.

In his post, Virendra Sehwag wrote, “May Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with love and joy. Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Mangal Murti Moraya.”

Take a look at similar the Twitter posts.

May Lord Vighna Vinayaka remove all obstacles and shower you with love and joy. Ganpati Bappa Moraya, Mangal Murti Moraya . Happy #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/ZU15MmgeDs — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 13, 2018

Sri Ganesha is the Cosmic Guru and the primary icon of India's vast knowledge based civilization. He holds the power of all time from our ancient origins to all future transformations. My article @ZeeNews for #GaneshChaturthihttps://t.co/PBriGH2MrJ — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) September 13, 2018

Mumbai: Actor Sonu Sood and his wife Sonali offer prayers to Lord Ganesha at their residence, on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/Y6LiGJ5hfj — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018

According to Hindu Mythology, Lord Ganesha is considered as the remover of the obstacles and worshipping him will bring wealth and happiness. It is also believed that after performing the ritual on the last day, Bappa returns to Mount Kailash to Parvati and Shiva.

However, there is an interesting story behind the belief of offering modaks and Laddoos to the deity.

According to Hindu mythology, one day Goddess Parvati offered a modak to her two sons-Karthik and Ganesh. However, both of them refused to share. Later, Goddess Parvathi thought of having a competition between the two. She asked the brothers to take rounds of the world in order to have modaks.

Mumbai: Former Australian Cricketer Brett Lee participates in the #GaneshChaturthi celebrations at Sion East's GSB Seva Mandal. #Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/IBi5tsXXDf — ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2018

While Karthik left to do the rounds of the world, Ganesha chose to take rounds of his parents – Parvathi and Shiva. On being asked about his reasoning for his actions, Ganesha said that his parents were the world to him.

This Ganpati is made from raw bananas & bamboo in a village in Goa. The bananas are distributed after ripening among the villagers. This #GaneshChaturthi may we share love and joy. pic.twitter.com/9IB3yoVEnG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 13, 2018

Best Wishes to everyone on the auspicious occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. May Lord Ganesh bless you and your family with peace, prosperity and happiness. pic.twitter.com/iW15WzPCM8 — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) September 13, 2018

Greetings n best wishes on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. May the Lord of wisdom, prosperity n happiness bless you all n obstacles in your progress are removed forever. Jai Gajanan 🙏#GanpatiBappaMorya #गणेशचतुर्थी pic.twitter.com/B38ne1pcbq — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) September 13, 2018

To our friends in #India and abroad and to all those who celebrate the occasion, wishing a Happy #GaneshChaturthi2018 #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/apn58479xo — Daniel Carmon🇮🇱 (@danielocarmon) September 13, 2018

Happy #GaneshChaturthi to All……

Today let us pray to Lord Ganesha to keep us all away from Dividing in the name of religion, intolerance and importantly keep us United as humans. #GanapatiBappaMorya 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GHwrRgckjX — Srinivas B V (@srinivasiyc) September 13, 2018

A Ganapati idol has been made of scrap material at the Lower Parel Railway Workshop on Western Railway on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/NYpgjnQXko — Western Railway (@WesternRly) September 13, 2018

May his grace be with all of us…

The Viganharta …

Lord Ganesha #GanpatiBappaMorya #GaneshChaturthi pic.twitter.com/QgkVjxcaIH — Rahul Dev Official (@RahulDevRising) September 13, 2018

Happy #GaneshChaturthi Today morning, we made a beautiful Ganesh Ji rangoli and his statue from clay. 😊 May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles in your life and bless you with with happiness, wealth & success. 🙏#GanpatiBappaMorya #LordGanesha #Ganesha pic.twitter.com/AgiioWmI2t — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) September 13, 2018

Greetings on the occasion of #GaneshChaturthi. May Lord Ganesh bring you good luck and prosperity! Happy GaneshChaturthi. pic.twitter.com/0nWAGJ2zEH — Congress Sevadal (@CongressSevadal) September 13, 2018

