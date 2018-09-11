Bollywood singer Akriti Kakkar will launch her latest song dedicated to Lord Ganesh on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The Zee Bangla 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' judge took this decision as she wanted to do something unique and special this year to please Lord Ganesh.

Popularly known for songs like ‘Iski Uski’ from ‘2 States’ and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhani, ‘Saturday, Saturday’, singer Akriti Kakkar is all set to launch her new song titled ‘Om Gajanan Siddhivinayak’, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi which falls on September 13. It will be introduced by Zee Music, One Digital Entertainment, and AK Projects.

Akriti even took to her Instagram to share the news about the same, she wrote that something special for Ganpati Bappa. The song will release soon by Zee Company.

The song was supposed to be launched last year, but due to Akriti’s professional commitment, the song got delayed. While speaking to a leading daily, Akriti said that she wanted to do this last year, but she was very tied up with professional commitments.

Akriti’s husband Chirag also wanted to do something special this year. Adding to this, Akriti said this year was special since it was her 3rd year of Ganesh celebrations at home and her husband, Chirag and she wanted to do something special. She wanted to dedicate a track to her band who had stuck with me through thick and thin and that too on an auspicious occasion since it was because of Bappa that they had come so far.

Feeling lucky and blessed to receive an opportunity to dedicate a song to Ganpati. Akriti added that it was her way of being grateful to the universe for the talent she was being gifted with. The video was nothing short of a real Ganpati celebration that you see on the streets, bursting with devotion and vibrancy.

Akriti Kakkar is a staunch devotee of Lord Ganesh and had been bringing the idol to her home for the past two years and this year she wanted to dedicate her song to Lord Ganesh.

Composed by the band’s keyboardist Anit Hadka, the rhythm arrangement has been done by the band’s percussionist Satyajit Jamsamdekar. The video is directed by Chirag Arora and choreographed by Reshma Jamsandekar.

