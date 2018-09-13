Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Bollywood celebs are fond of Lord Ganesha and thoroughly lauds the auspicious ten-day celebrations that fall in the month of August or September. This year, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated from September 3 to September 13. Take a look at the photos and videos of Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty Kundra that are doing round the corner on social media.

Like every year, the Bollywood celebrities are all set to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with a lot of fervour and enthusiasm. The first one to welcome Lord Ganesha at her home is none other than fitness queen Shilpa Shetty and her husband Raj Kundra. Several photographs and videos are surfacing on the Internet where she can be seen beaming with happiness as she brings in the Ganesha idol. In the photos and videos doing round the corner, Shilpa is seen all excited and thrilled to have Bappa back home. Dressed in a pink suit, Shilpa looks stunning in the Indian attire while Raj looked handsome in white kurta and denim pants.

Take a look at the videos and photos shared by one of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s fan:

From Tellywood to Bollywood, every year celebrities bring in the Ganesha idol to seek Bappa’s special blessings. Not just it, the celebrities also visit Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to worship Ganpati. Among many celebs who frequently visit are Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Jimmi Shergill, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi. This year too, silver screen and small screen celebrities are expected to visit the pandal.

According to the Hindu Luni-Solar calendar, the Ganesha Chaturthi is celebrated in the month of Bhadra, which generally falls in August or September. The God of New Beginnings, Lord Ganesha is brought home to signify his return to Mount Kailasha to his parents Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

The ten days of festivity and excitement of 2018 begins on September 3 and ends on September 13, this year. On the last day of the Ganeshostav, the devotees immerse the idol in the nearby holy river. Various sweets and delicacies like modak, ladoo, jaggery and coconut are offered to the deity. Modak is the most loved sweet dumpling which is made from rice flour mixed with coconut and jaggery.

