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Home > Entertainment News > Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan To Soha Ali Khan, Muslim Stars Who Celebrate Ganeshotsav With Faith And Devotion

Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan To Soha Ali Khan, Muslim Stars Who Celebrate Ganeshotsav With Faith And Devotion

From Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to Sara Ali Khan and Soha Ali Khan, several stars from Muslim families have celebrated Ganeshotsav with prayers, aarti and devotion over the years.

Sara Ali Khan Celebrating Ganeshotsav (Image: X)
Sara Ali Khan Celebrating Ganeshotsav (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Mon 2026-09-14 11:27 IST

The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is currently being observed all across India on the 14th of September as devotees celebrate by bringing Bappa home and kick starting the festival by praying and participating in aarti and family gatherings. Bollywood too has its own Ganpati traditions, and there have been many celebs from the Muslim community who have celebrated Ganpati in great earnest.

Here are some of those Bollywood stars whose Ganpati celebrations were always a symbol of their inclusive spirit.

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Shah Rukh Khan



Ganesh Chaturthi is one festival that Shah Rukh Khan has celebrated along with his family many times before. Before, SRK has shown the celebrations of Ganpati with his family, including with his younger son AbRam.

As for Shah Rukh Khan, who has a family following traditions of all religions, Ganeshotsav has been yet another reason for their family gathering.

Salman Khan



Family of Salman Khan is one of the most well-known Ganpati celebrating families in Bollywood.

Salman Khan has been a part of the Ganpati aarti and visarjan rituals in his family, and he has also talked about celebrating Ganpati in an eco-friendly manner. He has always stressed on the need for eco-friendly idols and not causing pollution during visarjan.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan Ganesh Pooja (Image: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan Ganesh Pooja (Image: Instagram)

Sara Ali Khan has posted images and videos on Ganesh Chaturthi many times. The actress, who has talked about adopting various religious beliefs, has visited temples, performed aartis, and celebrated Ganpati with her family.

She is usually in the limelight with her festival posts since she talks about her religion with freedom.

Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya (Image: X)

Soha Ali Khan with husband Kunal Kemmu and daughter Inaaya (Image: X)

Ganesh Chaturthi is also celebrated by Soha Ali Khan with her husband, Kunal Kemmu and daughter, Inaaya. Family celebrations of the festival have been marked by simple puja, aarti, and joyous times.  Pictures of Inaaya performing the rituals have also been grabbing eyeballs on social media.

Arpita Khan Sharma

Arpita Khan Sharma Ganesh Pooja (Image: X)

Arpita Khan Sharma Ganesh Pooja (Image: X)

Arpita Khan Sharma is an important participant in the Ganpati celebrations of the Salman Khan family. Her home has turned into a regular spot for the celebrations of the family every year, with many members of the family and friends from the Bollywood industry coming together to participate in darshan and aarti. Many times, Salman Khan, Salim Khan, Sohail Khan, among others, join in the celebrations.

Hina Khan

Television star Hina Khan has also joined Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations over the years. She has visited Ganpati pandals and shared festive moments with fans, becoming another familiar face associated with Bollywood and television’s Ganeshotsav celebrations.

When Bollywood Celebrates Beyond Labels

The celebrations of Ganeshotsav in Bollywood have never been only about appearances made by celebrities. For a lot of people, it is all about their family traditions, faith and community regardless of religion they belong to from birth. This may explain why the pictures of Shah Rukh Khan praying with his son AbRam, Salman Khan doing aarti or Sara Ali Khan standing in front of Bappa still touch the hearts of their fans every year.

This festival comes to remind people of Bollywood that celebrations and prayers are not necessarily confined to religion.

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan To Soha Ali Khan, Muslim Stars Who Celebrate Ganeshotsav With Faith And Devotion
Tags: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026salman khansara ali khanshah rukh khan

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan To Soha Ali Khan, Muslim Stars Who Celebrate Ganeshotsav With Faith And Devotion

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan To Soha Ali Khan, Muslim Stars Who Celebrate Ganeshotsav With Faith And Devotion

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Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan To Soha Ali Khan, Muslim Stars Who Celebrate Ganeshotsav With Faith And Devotion
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan To Soha Ali Khan, Muslim Stars Who Celebrate Ganeshotsav With Faith And Devotion
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan To Soha Ali Khan, Muslim Stars Who Celebrate Ganeshotsav With Faith And Devotion
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan To Soha Ali Khan, Muslim Stars Who Celebrate Ganeshotsav With Faith And Devotion
Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: From Shah Rukh Khan To Soha Ali Khan, Muslim Stars Who Celebrate Ganeshotsav With Faith And Devotion

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