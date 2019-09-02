Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Celebrating the auspicious 10-day festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, many Bollywood stars were seen welcoming the Ganpati Bappa at their residence. Have a look at your favourite stars and how they are celebrating the festival.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Kartik Aaryan, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, Arpita Khan, Dia Mirza, and other Bollywood stars celebrate with Bappa idols, puja

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: Festivals are an important part of Indian culture and every festival is celebrated with a different ritual and tradition. After celebrating Janmashtmi, B-Town celebs are celebrating the 10-day festival and welcoming Lord Ganesha in their house. Ganesh Chathurthi is celebrated every year by bringing home the clay model of Ganesha. Special treats like loddus and modaks are prepared on a special occasion. On the last day of Ganesh Chaturthi, the clay idol is taken to a water body it is immersed there.

Recently, many Bollywood celebrities were seen bringing the Lord Ganesha in their house celebrating the prestigious festival. Sonali Bendre Behl, Sunny Leone, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, Arpita Sharma, Ekta Kapoor, Sonu Sood were seen posting pictures with Lord Ganesha idol welcoming Ganpati Bappa at their residence.

Apart from them, many stars like Kangana Ranaut, Tamannaah Bhatia, Salman Khan, Sidharth Malhotra, Malaika Arora, Kajol Kartik Aaryan, Dia Mirza, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor took to social media and wished everyone on an auspicious day posting pictures and videos of Ganesha.

Check the photos and videos here:

Think big, listen more, discriminate between roght and wrong, and see the world with spiritual wisdom. This year, let's pray that #Ganesha leads us in the right direction. Team #KanganaRanaut wishes you a happy #GaneshChaturthi.#GanpatiBappaMorya pic.twitter.com/Ba6YefoYEi — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2019

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year… Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime!

I'm so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family.

गणपती बाप्पा मोरयाhttps://t.co/mTemEoaXuo pic.twitter.com/WUf2bbmwtD — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) September 2, 2019

May the blessings of Lord Ganesha be with you and your family forever! Happy #GaneshChaturthi to everyone. pic.twitter.com/FFjynnZhr0 — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) September 2, 2019

Happy Ganesh Chaturthi everyone!!🙏🏻💞

May God bless you with the ability to seize every moment and find happiness in everything you do..! ❤️❤️ spread love..

Ganpati Bappa Morya!! pic.twitter.com/UVEt03Ubp5 — Kriti Sanon (@kritisanon) September 2, 2019

Every year, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated by actors of the entertainment industry with full swing. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor are not yet spotted with Bappa idol. It is celebrated to honor the birth of Lord Ganesha. There are different beliefs when it comes to Bappa’s birth and one of them says he Ganesha was brought into the world by Goddess Parvati. Some people also believe that he was a creation of his parents Parvati and Lord Shiva. It is also believed that after the idol is dissolved in water Ganesha goes back to its parents at Mount Kailash.

