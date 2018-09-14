From Khans of Bollywood, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor to Amitabh Bachchan and Dangal sisters, the whos and who of Bollywood came to attend the Ganesh Chaturthi's party hosted by Nita Ambani. The Bollywood bigwigs were dressed in traditional attire at the Ganesh Chaturthi party. Various photographs and videos from the event are doing the rounds on social media.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, Nita Ambani hosted a grand party for Bollywood celebrities on Thursday and it was no less than a starry affair. From Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif to Huma Qureshi, Rhea Chakraborty and Yami Gautam, Almost all Bollywood big wigs graced the event. At the party, the paparazzi couldn’t get enough of so many stars under one roof and clicked them endlessly. The social media is flooded with their photos and videos where the Bollywood celebrities can be seen walking in style and attitude.

Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sanya Malhotra, Karan Johar, Shweta Bachchan, Athiya Shetty and her brother Ahan also made their presence felt at the party. Among the veterans, actors like Rekha and Hema Malini also came for the party.

The Bollywood brigade made heads turn with their traditional attire at the event. Take a look at some of the pictures.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan was spotted wearing a white kurta and pyjama and entered the venue in style with his wife Gauri Khan. The couple twinned their outfit in white as Gauri Khan too can be seen wearing a white outfit.

On the other hand, Ek Tha Tiger actor Katrina Kaif, as usual looks effortlessly gorgeous in her choice of attire. She wore a scarlet coloured salwar suit for the occasion. While Kapoor sisters were the epitome of beauty as they posed for the shutterbugs. Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karishma Kapoor dressed in yellow, twinned in their outfits. Kareena paired her yellow suit with a pink coloured dupatta and looked dazzling at the event.

The ace designer Manish Malhotra and producer-director Karan Johar rocked their traditional attire.

Salman Khan and Aamir Khan also attended the party. While Salman wore a black kurta pyjama, Aamir Khan could be seen in white kurta-pyjama with a black Nehru jacket.

The Dangal sisters Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra look pretty as usual in their outfits. Fatima look gorgeous in a light pink coloured shimmery outfit, while Sanya walked in elegance in dark green coloured outfit.

