Gang Leader critic movie review: Much-awaited action drama film Gang Leader has been released across the world. Directed by Vikram Kumar featuring Nani, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Karthikeya in the main roles, this movie is the most-anticipated film of the year. Going by the reviews of the critics, the movie has received fair applauds.

Gang Leader critic movie review: Telugu action comedy film Gang Leader has been released world wide. Helmed by Vikram Kumar featuring Nani, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Karthikeya in the lead roles, this movie is the most awaited film of this year. All across the social media platforms, this movie is receiving positive reviews. The audience is also equally liking the film. Several critics have come up with their own reviews to rate this film. Written by Vikram Kumar, this movie has been produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Sankar and Mohan Cherukuri under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers. It has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.37 hours.

Times of India critic Suhas Yellapantula Nani has reviewed a film which could bring life with its classic humour and wit. But the script does not have a proper screenplay and an overdose of a melodrama. This hampers the humorous potential of the movie. Not just that the poorly placed songs added more to the disappointment for the viewers and had fallen short expectations.

While Shekhar H Hooli, IB Times Vikram K Kumar writes that it is a simple story and has done a correct execution. The first half of the movie is entertaining consisting of several humourous instances. The movie falls flat after 45 minutes, and the second half lacks twists and exciting scenes.

Performances are brilliant by Nani and Lakshmi has a prospective career. The major highlights of the movie is the scenes with her.

Anusha Iyengar, TImes Now critic Anusha Iyengar writes that Nani’s film is gripping and entertaining from the beginning of the story till the end. despite the film begin a multi-starrer, Lakshmi has successfully stolen the limelight. One will definitely love watching her bond with Nani on the big screen.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App