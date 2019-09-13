Gang Leader reviews: Nani, one of the finest actor of Telugu industry, once again storm the nation with his ace acting skills in the film Gang Leader. Yes! Gang Leader has hot the box office and currently garnering a positive response from the audiences, Fans call Nani a Superstar.

Gang Leader reviews: Gang Leader the much-awaited Telugu film has had hit the silver screen this week and with that, the film is creating the right buzz as social media is flooded with positive responses from the audiences. Moreover, director Vikram Kumar and his ace actors team Nani Kartikeya Gummakonda, Priyanka Arul Mohan, Lakshmi, Saranya, Aneesh Kuruvilla, Priyadarshi and Vennela Kishore managed to garner audience towards the cinema houses.

Nani’s fans are predicting to be his another hit film, a twitter user lauded Nani for his acting and wrote: Nani’s acted so well, his acting was natural and classy and he did justice to the character, while other user wrote that Vikram Magic was missing in the film.

However, the overall response is quite positive as fans couldnt stop lauding and laughing while watching the film. The film is a comedy thriller, where Nani played a writer character who plagiarised English movies and translate it into Telugu novels, the movie has 5 more interesting women characters who belong from different age groups who seek revenge from the same enemy and writer Nani helps them in their mission.

A fan wrote the film has all the necessary elements and sure-shot it will be a hit, whereas other user wrote the film has a smooth screenplay with a healthy humour, with this Nani will again register a hit film under his name.

@NameisNani #GangLeaderreview #GangLeader Absolutely loved it bro! Appreciate you for choosing such a clean entertainer! I mean, just WOW. Loved it loved it loved it. @ActorKartikeya you’ve done a brilliant job. Appreciate you for choosing this and doing 100%justice. — ஏழைகளின் சிவகார்த்திகேயன் (@rahulmanidravid) September 13, 2019

#GangLeader – Decent First Half, Yet missed 'Vikram K Kumar' magic!! — Prince in Exile!! (@Vidyadhar_R) September 13, 2019

#GangLeader is a decent entertainer with a smooth screenplay and healthy humor. Another hit for @NameisNani. Smooth narrative with minor twists! 👍

Our rating :3/5 ⏳#GangLeaderFromSept13th pic.twitter.com/GvOcoMHa4N — Unemployed Brains (@joblessheros) September 13, 2019

#GangLeader 👍👍

Liked the mve @NameisNani 👏👏

Ilanti oka story to mve tiyytam @Vikram_K_Kumar 👌

Music and BGM by @anirudhofficial

Top class..👏👏 — Vinay (@vinay_a9) September 13, 2019

