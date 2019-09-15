Gangs of Wasseypur in Guardian’s 100 best films list: Anurag Kashyap’s film based on Dhanbad coal mafia has marked its place in The Guardian best 100 film list, Yes! the film is Gangs of Wasseypur which was a blockbuster hit in 2012 and still the film dialogues trends on social media.

Gangs of Wasseypur was the film which changed the course of Bollywood cinemas, from dialogues to actors real performances it has it all. The film got such a positive response from all over the nation, which urged Anurag to make the second installment of the film Gangs of Wasseypur 2.

Anurag Kashyap expressed his happiness and shared a post on his social media account, the post states that, his film Gangs of Wasseypur acquired 59th position in the Guardian list, he also wrote that there are so many of his films that deserve to be on the list, but he is happy that his work has been applauded.

Anurag even added Gangs of Wasseypur has destroyed his filmmaking life, as audiences expectations are so high from him as a filmmaker. Other stars like his Hansal Mehta lauded his great work and wrote: the poster boy, while Huma Qureshi, the leading lady of the film shared the Guardian post too. Meanwhile, his ex-wife Kalki Kochin also commented on Anurag’s post and wrote: Yes Boss.

On the professional front, Anurag Kashyap is an ace director, writer, editor and producer and with his some commendable work the director has bagged many awards like Yash Bharti Award, Special Jury Award and many more, even France Government has awarded him with the title Knight of the Order of Arts and letters. Anurag is currently busy in his next projects like Saand Ki Aankh, Bamfaad, Ghoomketu, Gulab Jamun and Womaniya.

