While Rajkumar Hirani’s biopic on Sanju has enjoyed all the success so far at the Box Office, it seems that the makers of the film may face some trouble as Gangster Abu Salem, who is serving life imprisonment in the 1993 Mumbai blasts, has now sent a legal notice to Raj Kumar Hirani, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, film’s distributors and the production companies. The legal notice has been sent to the makers of the Sanju on the removal of scenes which the gangster has alleged that they spread wrong information about him.

Gangster Abu Salem’s lawyer while sending the legal notice to the Sanju team said that some scene in the movie wrongly portrays the information which allegedly caused defamation to the gangster. Sending the legal notice to the makers of the Sanju, Abu Salem has threatened the makers for a defamation case if the scene what he is talking about are not removed from the movie in the next 15 days.

Mentioning about the scene, Gangster Abu Salem lawyer has talked about the scene in the film Sanju where actor Ranbir Kapoor, who portrayed Sanjay Dutt in the movie, is giving his confessional statement regarding the possession of arms and ammunition during the communal tensions when country witnessed 1993 Mumbai blasts. Abu Salem’s lawyer has said that his client image was being defamed as he has never supplied the arms and ammunition as alleged to Sanjay Dutt which has been portrayed in the film Sanju. So far there is no reaction from the Sanju makers on the legal notice sent to them by Gangster Abu Salem.

