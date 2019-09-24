Gangubai: After Inshallah, Sanjay Leela Bhansali to collaborate with Alia Bhatt in his next Gangubai. Reports reveal that before shelving Inshallah, Bhansali finalised Priyanka Chopra for the lead. Read the details here–

Gangubai: Since the time Bhansali announced his next project Gangubai with Alia Bhatt, fans are eagerly waiting for Alia Bhatt to collaborate with one of the finest filmmakers Bhansali. Though the actor has been serving the industry from past 5 to 6 years, she has delivered some major hits and has established herself among the known ladies of the B-town.

Recently, the reports reveal that before Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra was finalised by the team to play the role of Gangubai as it would have served as a reunite for the actor as well as the director but ever since Inshallah got shelved, it seems that this has been a blessing for Alia Bhatt as she is the only one who got benefitted as now she has been roped as the leading lady in the film.

Reports reveal that since the time Sanjay shelved Inshallah, he has been in a lot of pressure of announcing his next. Keeping his words though he has finalised Alia Bhatt for the film, he also has Alia Bhatt’s dates which were initially scheduled for Inshallah.

Talking about the film, the story narrates the life of Gangubai Kothewal, who ran various brothel areas of Mumbai. Though, Bhansali had been working on the script for a long time, he paused the work for the film for some time as he was busy filming for Inshallah. Now, he has almost finished scripting for the film and will announce about Gangubai officially after Shraddh comes to an end.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will next appear in Sadak 2 with Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. After Sadak 2, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. Moreover, Alia Bhatt will also appear in SS Rajamouli’s film RRR with Ajay Devgn and Ram Charan in lead roles.

