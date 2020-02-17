Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ranbir Kapoor is avoiding ways to visit Alia Bhatt on the sets of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. This is to reportedly avoid any interaction with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s relationship is going strength to strength with each passing day. The word around their impending wedding is so strong that many industry insiders are of the belief that the couple might tie the knot by year end. Before plunging into the wedding festivities, Alia Bhatt is neck deep into the shooting of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is being directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

According to a latest report by a news portal, Ranbir Kapoor has not visited the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi even once to meet his ladylove. A source has revealed that Ranbir is deliberately avoiding going on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi due to his fallout with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He does not want to come face to face with the director at any cost after things went down the hill for them in Saawariya.

The source has added that even if Sanjay Leela Bhansali offers Ranbir Kapoor the most promising role in the world, he would not work with him again. Henceforth, the actor has made it a point to not visit Alia Bhatt on the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Scheduled for a theatrical release on September 11, Gangubai Kathiawadi will enjoy a solo release at the cinema screens. Along with Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in films like Sadak 2, RRR, Takht and Brahmastra. Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in upcoming film Brahmastra, Shamshera and Luv Ranjan’s next.

