After Inshallah, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently planning his next project with Alia Bhatt titled as Gangubai. Currently, the film is in its pre-production stage and soon the filmmaker will make an official announcement regarding the film. Reportedly, the film will go on floors in October.

Gangubai: A long debate kickstarted in Bollywood when Sanjay Leela Bhansali shelved the highly anticipated film Inshallah with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt. Not only the fans but the entire industry was disappointed when Sanjay laid his project aside as it was the first collaboration of Alia Bhatt with Bhansali as well as Khan. To treat the fans, Salman Khan immediately announced that soon he will announce his next on Eid 2020 as Inshallah was supposed to hit the theatres in that slot.

It seems that keeping his words, though, Inshallah didn’t happen, Bhansali is working on another script with Alia Bhatt. The film is titled as Gangubai and will showcase the life of Gangubai Kothewal in the film. Earlier, when the rumours revealed that Bhansali is planning his next on such a subject, many found the news to be speculated. But it seems that Bhansali has another blockbuster in his mind after Padmavat.

The film is based on a small chapter of the book –Mafia Queens Of Mumbai, written by S Hussain Zaidi. From a long time, Bhansali was working on the subject but gave it a back seat as he wanted Inshallah to go floors that time. Since Bhansali already had dates with Alia, he is currently on the scripting and the pre-production stage and reportedly, he will kickstart the shooting in October.

Reports reveal that the character of Gangubai is strong as well as powerful as she ran many brothels in Mumbai so, in order to take a challenging situation, Bhansali finalised Alia Bhatt for the role. Reports also suggest that Bhansali is waiting for Shraddh to end as it is not considered auspicious and soon after this period ends, the filmmaker will make an official announcement. Moreover, reports also reveal that the shooting is supposed to end in February.

Talking about Gangubai, she was also known with the name of Madam of Kamathipura. The women was forced into prostitution at a very early age and then explored herself in that field and also met Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to brief him about the difficulties she faces in that field.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App