Ganpati Bappa’s Blessing For Jubin Nautiyal! Singer Welcomes First Child On Ganesh Chaturthi

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has stepped into a beautiful new chapter of his personal life. The playback singer has become a father for the first time after welcoming a baby boy with his wife. The arrival of their first child coincided with Ganesh Chaturthi, making the occasion even more special for the family.

Jubin confirmed the happy news while speaking about his son’s arrival. The singer revealed that the baby was born on September 14, the day Ganesh Chaturthi was celebrated this year. He also shared that both the mother and baby are now back home and doing well. For Jubin and his family, the festival will now carry a deeply personal significance. What was already an auspicious occasion became the date that marked the beginning of his journey as a father.

Jubin Nautiyal Welcomes Baby Boy On Ganesh Chaturthi

Confirming the birth, Jubin said, “Yes, I am a father now!” He shared that his son was born on the “very auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi” and assured that both mother and baby are healthy and back home. The singer is currently enjoying the first moments with his newborn rather than rushing to reveal every detail about him. Jubin also admitted that the couple has not yet decided on a name for their baby boy.

“We haven’t thought of a name for our baby boy yet… We are just soaking in all the beautiful moments with him now,” the singer said. The couple’s decision to keep the focus on these early family moments also means fans will have to wait for the name of Jubin’s son.

A Special Ganesh Chaturthi For Jubin’s Family

The timing of the birth has added a unique emotional connection to the celebrations. Ganesh Chaturthi is considered an auspicious festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, and Jubin’s son arrived on the very day the festival began this year. The singer can now look back at September 14 as both a festival day and the day his family welcomed its newest member.

The news has also brought congratulatory wishes from people across the music and entertainment fraternity. For an artist known for giving audiences romantic and emotional songs, Jubin now has a completely different kind of milestone to celebrate.

Jubin Nautiyal’s Journey From Singer To Family Man

Jubin has maintained a relatively private personal life despite being one of the prominent voices in contemporary Hindi film music. His personal life came into the spotlight earlier this year when reports about his marriage emerged. Jubin and Richa Chandel reportedly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Uttarakhand. Reports at the time said the couple had known each other since childhood.

The wedding was kept away from the usual celebrity spotlight, with the couple choosing an intimate celebration. Their decision to maintain privacy has continued even after the arrival of their first child. Now, with Jubin becoming a father, another important chapter has begun for the singer and his wife.

Jubin Nautiyal’s New Role Beyond Music

Jubin’s professional life has largely revolved around music, with his voice featuring in several popular Bollywood songs over the years. Some of his widely recognised tracks include Raataan Lambiyan from Shershaah, Tujhe Kitna Chahein Aur from Kabir Singh, Kaabil Hoon from Kaabil, Lo Safar from Baaghi 2 and Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata from Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

However, the singer’s latest milestone has little to do with music charts or film releases. He is now navigating the early days of fatherhood and spending time with his newborn son. Jubin also has professional commitments ahead. The singer is scheduled to embark on a UK tour in December, but he admitted that travelling away from his newborn will be difficult.

For now, though, Jubin is making the most of his time at home. With the baby’s name still undecided, the singer and his wife are enjoying these first moments together as a family of three. For Jubin Nautiyal, Ganesh Chaturthi 2026 will therefore remain more than just another festival. It will forever be remembered as the day he received his most precious blessing and became a father for the first time.

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