One of the sexiest and talented Bhojpuri actresses, Gargi Pandit has featured in a number of Bhojpuri movies and will soon be seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 which is being helmed by Rajkumar R Pandey. It will be a sequel to Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Popular Bhojpuri actress Gargi Pandit, who is popularly known as Priyanka Pandit, is a social media sensation who has a huge fan following on the Internet as she keeps posting her sultry photos and hot dance videos on her social media account. The actress has set social media on fire after she posted a video of her dancing in the rain. Wearing blue denims and a sexy red crop top, Gargi is seen flaunting her sexy body as she shows off her hot dance movies in the seductive video. Her rain dance video has gone viral on social media and has spread like a wildfire all thanks to Priyanka Pandit’s crazy fan base across the nation.

One of the sexiest and talented Bhojpuri actresses, Gargi Pandit has featured in a number of Bhojpuri movies and will soon be seen in Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se 2 which is being helmed by Rajkumar R Pandey. It will be a sequel to Dulhan Chahi Pakistan Se which emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in the Bhojpuri film industry.

Her latest video is so hot that it will make fans go crazy over her sexy dance moves. She was last seen in Arvind Akela Kallu’s Awara Balam and after entertaining the audience with a number of funny posts on Instagram, Gargi is back with a sexy dance video in the rain.

She will also be seen in Amrit Film Productions’s Karm Yug, Badrinath, Tod De Dushman Ki Nali Ram Aur Ali, among others.

Bhojpuri actresses like Gargi Pandit, Amrapali Dubey, and Monalisa among others are popular for their sexy dance videos which take social media by storm. However, this sexy dance number in the rain has surely set the Internet on fire.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More