Gary Busey Guilty in Horror Con Grope Case — No Jail Time Stuns Fans

Gary Busey, 81, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct after being accused of groping a woman at the 2022 Monster-Mania Convention in New Jersey. He avoids jail under a plea deal, agreeing to community service and harassment training. Organizers have since updated safety protocols.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 2, 2025 00:47:26 IST

Gary Busey, a well known actor, 81 years old, confessed to an allegation that he groped a woman at a horror film convention in New Jersey nearly two years ago given by the her.

Busey Avoids Jail Time After Plea Deal in Sexual Misconduct Case

The occasion occurred at the Monster-Mania Convention in August 2022, where Busey was a featured guest. A woman at the event reported that the actor inappropriately groped her while they were taking a photo together. Many other individuals also came forward with similar allegations.

Busey initially faced more serious allegations, including two counts of criminal sexual contact and a single count of harassment. They were released as part of a plea deal reached with Camden County prosecutors this week. According to the agreement, Busey will evade incarceration but must complete 20 hours of community service and undergo sexual harassment sensitivity training.

Actor’s Attorney Calls for Closure as Convention Tightens Safety Protocols

Busey was seen not saying anything throughout during his time in the court. The actor’s attorney mentioned that he doesn’t want it to get more complicated and a closure was essential for the same. “The seriousness of the situation is recognized by Mr. Busey,” the attorney said. “He’s met all the criteria and is ready to advance.”

Busey, nominated for an Academy Award for The Buddy Holly Story in 1978, has experienced a lengthy and frequently tumultuous career characterized by both praise and controversy. Recently, he has garnered more attention because of his participation in reality television and his quirky public persona.

The Monster-Mania organizers issued a statement after the request, revealing they have assessed and improved safety measures for future events.

The scenario emphasizes that no one, regardless of their fame, is free from accountability—and that institutions must improve protocols for protecting their guests and attendees.

Tags: Gary Buseygroping caseMonster-Mania Convention

