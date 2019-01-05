Famous actor and model Gauahar Khan responded to the various rumours of dating the famous director Vikas Bahl. She said that she doesn't want to indulge in such stories and initially got very much disappointed. She further denied to all the rumours and asked why can't a man and women just be normal friends.

Recently, the famous actor and model Gauahar Khan was rumoured to be dating famous Bollywood Director Vikas Bahl. Recently, it was noticed that Gauahar Khan was seen visiting the director very often and supported him in his tough days knowing the fact that the latter was accountable for the sexual misconduct with various women during MeToo movement. Recently, the actor responded to the matter and was disappointed by listening to such a thing. Gauahar further added that she doesn’t want to indulge in such stories and give unnecessary importance to this.

According to the reports, the actor further wanted to know why can’t a man and women be just normal friends and quoted the rumour to be all rubbish. Recently, Vikas was also termed under the various #MeToo allegations and was asked to quit as the former director of his movie–Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan. Famous actor Kangana Ranaut also added upon by saying that the director also misbehaved with her on the sets of Queen.

Someday back, Gauahar appeared as a special guest in Bigg Boss season 12 episode for a task and unexpectedly had a fight with contestant Sreesanth. After the episode got to live, the diva took to her official Twitter account to tweet about the incident.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More