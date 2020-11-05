Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared a post on Instagram from their respective accounts where they posted a picture that conveyed that Gauahar had said "yes" to Zaid's proposal, they both also put a ring emoji in the caption box of the post.

Much talked about couple, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have finally announced that they are engaged. Gauahar and Zaid had been ducking claims of their relationship for months but finally, they have revealed their love relationship to their fans and followers.

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar shared a post on Instagram from their respective accounts where they posted a picture that conveyed that Gauahar had said “yes” to Zaid’s proposal, they both also put a ring emoji in the caption box of the post.

In the photograph shared by the couple, Gauhar and Zaid can be seen surrounded by balloons. The biggest balloon that was in Gauahar’s hand read, “She said yes.” Gauahar wore a white floral suit and carries a dupatta along with it while Zaid was in a mustard yellow shirt and light blue jeans.

Also read: Bigg Boss 14 Nov 5 preview: Jasmin Bhasin attacks Pavitra Punia for talking to Aly Goni; Pavitra calls her possessive

View this post on Instagram 💍♥️ @zaid_darbar A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Nov 4, 2020 at 9:38pm PST

Also read: ‘No scope of reconciliation’, says Bigg Boss 14 ex-contestant Kavita Kaushik on her bond with Eijaz Khan

Friends and followers of both Gauahar and Zaid have been pouring in congratulatory messages. Some popular names like Neha Kakkar, Jay Bhanushali, Sunil Grover and others also made congratulatory comments on Gauahar’s post.

Reports suggest that Gauahar and Zaid will get married on December 25, 2020. In the view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the marriage will be a private ceremony with only family members and close friends coming to the wedding.

Gauahar Khan is an Indian model and actress, she is also the winner of Bigg Boss 7. Gauahar has recently come out of the Bigg Boss 14 house where she served as a house senior for 2 weeks. Her beau, Zaid Darbar is a choreographer and son of veteran music composer, Ismail Darbar.

Also read: Karva Chauth 2020: Kajol, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Raveena Tandon, Sonali Bendre and others stun in ethnic