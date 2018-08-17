Bollywood diva Gauahar Khan, who has charmed the audience with her performance in films like Ishaqzaade and Begum Jaan, took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos. In the photos, Gauahar Khan can be seen chilling like a boss in the pool.

Former Bigg Boss winner, actor and model Gauahar Khan has won hearts with her on-screen and off-screen charm and persona. Be it making fans dance along with her in songs like Jhalla Walla or Chokra Jawaan from Ishqzaade and impressing the fans with her spectacular acting in Begum Jaan or be it giving an insight into her real self in reality shows The Khan Sisters and Bigg Boss, Gauahar has carved a niche for herself in the Bollywood industry.

On August 17th, the diva took to her official Instagram handle to share sizzling photos that are taking over the social media. Dressed in a black and white tropical monokini, Gauahar can be seen chilling like an absolute boss in the photo.

Also Read: Nia Sharma’s sexy photo has set the Internet on fire!

The calm !!!! 🤫 A post shared by GAUAHAR KHAN (@gauaharkhan) on Aug 17, 2018 at 1:25am PDT

Sharing the first photo on her Instagram account, Gauahar gave photo credits to her swimming teacher Preeti Simoes and thanked her for giving Gauahar exactly what she needed. In a follow-up photo, Gauahar Khan can be seen chilling with her feet down in the cold water and looking away from the camera.

Also Read: Bhojpuri diva Akshara Singh’s sexy photo will kickstart your weekend!

After a successful Modelling career, Gauahar made her acting debut in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Rocket Singh: Salesman of the year and won awards for the most promising newcomer, best actor in a supporting role and best breakthrough performance. Post which, she was seen in films like Ishaqzaade, Begum Jaan, Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya etc. Along with emerging as the winner of reality show Bigg Boss 8, the diva made headlines with her alleged affair with co-contestant Kushal Tandon.

Also Read: Sunny Leone, why so sexy?

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More