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Home > Entertainment News > Gauahar Khan Reacts After Kushal Tandon’s ‘Joke’ on Alliance Sparks Buzz: ‘The Wise Know to Do Better’

Gauahar Khan Reacts After Kushal Tandon’s ‘Joke’ on Alliance Sparks Buzz: ‘The Wise Know to Do Better’

A light-hearted exchange between Kushal Tandon and Zaid Darbar on Alliance has snowballed into one of the show's biggest talking points. While many viewers believed Kushal's remark referenced his past relationship with Gauahar Khan, the actor chose not to address the comment directly.

Gauahar Khan (Photo: X)
Gauahar Khan (Photo: X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 21:00 IST

Alliance: Reality shows thrive on unexpected moments, but sometimes it is an offhand comment that grabs more attention than the competition itself. The latest episode of Prime Video’s Alliance has become the centre of online discussion after actor Kushal Tandon made a remark that many viewers interpreted as a subtle dig linked to his former relationship with actor Gauahar Khan. The conversation happened during a casual chat with contestant Zaid Darbar, who is now married to Gauahar.

Although Kushal later clarified that it was “just a joke,” the clip quickly found its way to social media, where it sparked debate among viewers. Gauahar has now responded in her own way, choosing a measured message over a confrontation.

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Gauahar responds without naming anyone

Soon after the clip began circulating online, Gauahar Khan took to Instagram Stories and shared a message that many believed was aimed at the controversy. “The more secure you are, the less you take offence.” She followed it with another line that read: “Not every ignorant thing needs a knee-jerk reaction. The wise know to do better. Proud of you @zaid_darbar.”

In another Story, Gauahar applauded her husband for his performance on Alliance, writing: “Killer performance with 0 insecurities.” The actor did not mention Kushal Tandon or refer to the incident directly, but the timing of the posts quickly drew attention online.

What happened inside the Alliance house?

The moment unfolded during a conversation in the gym area, where Kushal was chatting with Mini Mathur. Kushal claimed he had scored a “big win” over Zaid the previous night. When Mini asked what he meant, Zaid explained that he had borrowed a cigarette from Kushal because the ones he had were “bekar” (bad).

Responding with a smile, Kushal said: “Tujhe saali, saari meri cheezin pasand aati hai.” Many viewers interpreted the line as a reference to Gauahar Khan, whom Kushal dated more than a decade ago. Mini Mathur appeared surprised by the remark, while Arslan Goni, who entered the show as Kushal’s alliance partner, advised both contestants against making such comments on television.

Kushal immediately clarified: “It’s a joke.”

A relationship that still draws attention

Kushal Tandon and Gauahar Khan first met during Bigg Boss 7 in 2013. Their relationship became one of the most talked-about romances to emerge from the reality show before the couple parted ways in 2014. Years later, Gauahar found love with choreographer and content creator Zaid Darbar. The two got engaged in 2020 and married in December that year. They welcomed their first son, Zehaan, in 2023, followed by their second son in 2025.

While all three have moved on with their lives, any mention of their shared past continues to attract public attention.

Alliance continues to deliver unexpected twists

Hosted by Kunal Kemmu, Alliance has built its reputation on changing loyalties and unpredictable gameplay. The reality show recently witnessed two major exits. Ravi Kishan left the competition to resume his parliamentary responsibilities, while Vanshaj Singh became the first contestant to be eliminated. The game has since welcomed new wildcard contestants, including Sohail Khan, Vriddhi Patwa and Agu Stanley Chiedozie.

Whether the latest controversy has any impact inside the house remains to be seen. Outside the show, however, the conversation has already shifted from strategy to personal history, proving once again that in reality television, even a passing joke can become the biggest headline.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Birthday Special: 10 Times The Bollywood Star Made Everyone Talk About His Bold And Unforgettable Fashion Sense

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Gauahar Khan Reacts After Kushal Tandon’s ‘Joke’ on Alliance Sparks Buzz: ‘The Wise Know to Do Better’
Tags: allianceGauahar KhanKushal TandonZaid Darbar

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Gauahar Khan Reacts After Kushal Tandon’s ‘Joke’ on Alliance Sparks Buzz: ‘The Wise Know to Do Better’

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Gauahar Khan Reacts After Kushal Tandon’s ‘Joke’ on Alliance Sparks Buzz: ‘The Wise Know to Do Better’

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Gauahar Khan Reacts After Kushal Tandon’s ‘Joke’ on Alliance Sparks Buzz: ‘The Wise Know to Do Better’
Gauahar Khan Reacts After Kushal Tandon’s ‘Joke’ on Alliance Sparks Buzz: ‘The Wise Know to Do Better’
Gauahar Khan Reacts After Kushal Tandon’s ‘Joke’ on Alliance Sparks Buzz: ‘The Wise Know to Do Better’
Gauahar Khan Reacts After Kushal Tandon’s ‘Joke’ on Alliance Sparks Buzz: ‘The Wise Know to Do Better’

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