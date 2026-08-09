Gauahar Khan Reunites With Ex-Boyfriend Kushal Tandon At Mini Mathur’s Party, Poses With Husband Zaid Darbar – See Pics

Mini Mathur’s victory celebration may have been the occasion, but Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon’s reunion quickly became the moment fans could not stop talking about. Following Mini’s win in the first season of The Alliance, Gauahar shared a series of photographs from the celebrations. Among the pictures was an unexpected frame featuring Gauahar, her husband Zaid Darbar and her former boyfriend Kushal Tandon together.

The reunion was particularly notable given the history between Gauahar and Kushal, who were among the most closely followed couples during Bigg Boss 7. Gauahar congratulated Mini on her win, describing the celebration as a night of “grace and humility” and calling it “super fun”. But it was the final photograph that caught fans’ attention, who were quick to revisit the former couple’s relationship.

See The Instagram Post Here

Bigg Boss 7 Fans Get Nostalgic Over Gauahar-Kushal Reunion

Social media users flooded the comments with reactions to seeing Gauahar and Kushal together again. Several fans described the moment as a sign of maturity, while others simply celebrated the unexpected Bigg Boss 7 nostalgia.

The presence of Zaid Darbar made the picture even more interesting. Gauahar married Zaid in 2020, years after her relationship with Kushal ended.

What Happened Between Gauahar Khan And Kushal Tandon?

Gauahar and Kushal met while participating in Bigg Boss 7 and began dating during their time on the reality show. Their relationship became a major talking point that season, but the couple eventually parted ways in 2014.

Years later, both have moved on with their respective lives. Gauahar and Zaid have built a family together, while Kushal has continued his acting career.

Interestingly, Zaid and Kushal also developed a friendship during The Alliance. Their camaraderie became one of the more talked-about dynamics around the show, making Gauahar’s latest picture feel less like an awkward reunion and more like a glimpse of how far everyone has moved beyond the past.