Reports suggest that Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar set to marry on December 25 and the date is most likely concluded and won't be changed. The early rituals of the wedding will start on December 22, according to the report.

Social media is rampant with rumours about Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar being married soon. Gauhar Khan, the winner of Bigg Boss 7 and one of the seniors of the ongoing 14th season, was believed to have left for Goa on vacation after serving her part in the show. It was also said that Zaid Darbar, the son of famed music composer, Ismail Khan accompanied her as well and now that the two have returned home, they have seemingly made it official.

A media outlet reported that both are set to marry on December 25 and the date is most likely concluded and won’t be changed. The early rituals of the wedding will start from December 22, according to the report. The entire event is believed to be held in Mumbai itself, attended by close relatives and intimates.

Beforehand, similar reports came out suggesting that the two shall marry on November 22 but this claim has since been refuted. Gather Khan was also seen at Zaid Darbar’s birthday celebration. Gather and Zaid have also been known to share photographs and dance videos in which they can be seen together. Zaid’s father, when asked, said that he did not have any qualms regarding the two getting married.

As of yet, no response has been elicited from Gauhar Khan or Zaid Darbar regarding these claims. However, fans are excited with this course of events and eagerly awaiting their confirmation.

