Model, Bollywood actor Gauahar Khan posted an amazing workout video on her official Instagram page on Monday, September 24, in which she was seen doing jumping jacks, skipping and many more exercises. In her Instagram post, she nominated her friend Karna Wahi for #ZinigaatWorkout challenge. She nominated her sister Nigaar Khan, and her friend and famous dancer Shakti Mohan.

The diva started her career with Bollywood film Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year in 2009. She was also seen in Salman Khan’s famous reality, controversial show titled Bigg Boss. She was part of Bigg Boss season 7. Besides that, she was seen in a romantic comedy Badrinath Ki Dulhania a year earlier. Gauahar gained massive light after she performed in 2 item songs ‘Jhalla Walla’ and ‘Chokra Jawaan’ from the film Ishaqzaade.

Besides this, the diva recently grabbed a lot of headlines over her rumoured relationship with choreographer Melvin Louis. Media reports say she was seen with Melvin and shared many pictures and videos with him.

Her massive stardom came after she won the famous Bigg Boss season 7. After she was blessed with many films and has been a part of many popular items numbers, which have been mentioned above.

Her fan following is enormous on social media. and just like other Bollywood divas, she often posts on social media. Recently she was seen doing workout videos with Bani J, which were shared by Bani on her official Instagram page.

