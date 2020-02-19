Gauhar Khan Instagram photos: Bigg Boss 7 winner, Gauhar Khan is the best critics when it comes to lash out at contestant as in this season she clearly supported Asim Riaz, however today once again she stormed the internet with her no make up look.

Gauhar Khan Instagram photos: After putting out strong opinions related to Bigg Boss 13, BB 7 winner Gauhar Khan once again stormed the internet with her latest no makeup photo, in the photo, the diva looks super cute as she can be seen chilling in her me time. Within no time the photo went viral and got more than 10 thousand likes with hundred of lovable comments.

The diva captioned her photo: Angry or Innocence? No doubt it totally depends on her fans, a fan wrote: Gauhar look innocent all the time, while another fan wrote: Gauhar is angel, let me be with you always, well these adorable fan comments says all about her popularity. More than 2.5 million people follow her on Instagram.

On the professional front, Gauhar Khan chooses her projects very wisely, as her each piece of work gains a lot of popularity, as Bigg Boss 7 is the perfect example to it, currently, she has various projects in her kitty but seems like she is focusing on her new venture, Gauahargeous.

Talking about Gauhar Khan’s viewpoint on Bigg Boss 13, the stunner throughout the show supported Asim Riaz and Paras Chhabra, and in her recent tweet, she clearly said, Sidharth Shukla should not be the winner as he didn’t respect girls in the show.

Truly the qualities that a winner should’ve possessed , were in ASIM ! His journey video said it all ! #MyWinnerASIM …… — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) February 15, 2020

