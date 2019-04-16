Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauhar Khan's sexy Instagram photo in which she is seen dressed in a sexy pink dress has taken social media by storm, have a look at her ravishing photo which will set your screens on fire!

Former Bigg Boss winner Gauhar Khan, who won the 7th season of the popular controversial reality show, is one of the most known faces in Indian television and film industry. She became a household name after her stint in popular Indian reality show Bigg Boss in the seventh season and later won the show emerging as the winner of Bigg Boss 7. The show, which is hosted by none other than Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, was a turning point in Gauhar Khan’s career and she became immensely popular after participating in Bigg Boss.

Gauhar Khan, who made her debut in the Hindi film industry with Ranbir Kapoot-starerr Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, has featured in several Bollywood films such as Oh Yaara Ainvayi Ainvayi Lut Gaya, Ishaqzaade, Once Upon a Time in Mumbai, Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3, Fever, Fuddu, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, among several others and has also starred in item numbers such as Nasha, Naa Pera Kanchan Mala, Parda, Jawaani Le Doobi, Intoxicating killer curves, among a few others.

She was last seen in Vidya Balan-starrer Begum Jaan as Rubina and her performance in the film was highly applauded by fans as well as critics.

Gauhar Khan keeps sharing her hot and sexy photos on photo-sharing app Instagram and has more than 2 million followers on the photo-sharing app.

Her latest photo which she posted on Instagram has taken social media by storm! In the picture, we see Gauhar Khan dressed in a sexy pink dress and her expressions are to die for! Other photos in which she is seen dressed in a sexy bikini flaunting her hot bikini body have also set the Internet on fire!

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More