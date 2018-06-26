Celebrating the 145th birth anniversary of Gauhar Jaan, Google Doodle releases a picture depicting the 1873 born artist with a gramophone by her side. The famous singer cum dancer was one of the first Indians to record music on 78 rpm records, which was released by the Gramophone Company of India.

Today is Gauhar Jaan's 145th birth anniversary and Google is celebrating and paying tribute to the famous singer by featuring a depiction of her on the search homepage.

Gauhar Jaan, one of the first Hindustani classical and ghazal singers in India to record music on 78 rpm records, which was released by the Gramophone Company of India. The famous artist was born in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, whose mother Victoria Hemmings and father Robert Yeoward who worked as an engineer were Indians by birth.

The eminent artist’s parents got separated in the year 1879 after which her mother came to be known as Malak Jan and she herself got a new name Gauhar Jaan, with which she is recognised today. Gauhar Jaan’s mother’s interest in music and dance led her to settle in Calcutta following Gauhar to pursue a career in dance and Hindustani classical music.

Gauhar started giving performances in Calcutta in 1896 after which she developed a huge fan following her. Her performances led her travel across the country and she was later invited to perform at King George V’s coronation in Delhi.

Gauhar Jaan gave her maiden performance at the royal courts of Darbhanga Raj in the year 1887 and was appointed as a court musician. Gauhar’s most popular songs of all time includes ‘Mora Nahak Laye gavanava’, ‘Jabse Gaye mori sur huna live’, ‘Ras ke Bhare Tore Nain mere Dard-e-jigar’.

Notably, the eminent artist had given outstanding bhajan performances during those days and was invited by Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV to become a musician at Mysore. The legendary artist breathed her last on January 17 in the year 1930.

