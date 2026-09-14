Gaurav Khanna Breaks Silence On Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Exit: ‘I Would Have Loved To Be In The Finals’

Gaurav Khanna has finally explained why he chose to walk away from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor, who had already battled injuries during his stint on Rohit Shetty’s stunt-based reality show, said his decision was driven by his health and the need to protect his recovery. In his vlog, Gaurav admitted that leaving the competition was not easy, especially when he had hoped to make it to the finale. However, recurring pain in his right elbow eventually made continuing the stunts increasingly difficult.

Gaurav Khanna Says Elbow Pain Made Stunts Difficult

Explaining his decision, Gaurav said certain stunts involving electricity or current could trigger severe pain in his elbow and affect the strength of his right hand for the following one or two days. “I don’t want to continue because agar aage kisi stunt mein electrocution ya current aata hai to it triggers my elbow pain excruciatingly aur phir main agle 1-2 din tak I can’t have full power in my right elbow and my right palm,” he said.

His injury had already affected his earlier run on the show. Reports from August noted that the actor had aggravated an existing elbow problem during a stunt, eventually forcing him to withdraw from the challenge.

‘I Didn’t Want To Take More On My Recovery’

Gaurav said he had initially returned to the competition hoping that his condition would improve with time. However, the continuing pain made him realise that pushing himself further could slow down his recovery. “I could have gone forward but I didn’t want to take more on my recovery phase,” the actor said.

He also revealed that doctors had advised him to travel carefully and suggested wearing braces. In his vlog, Gaurav showed the tapes and support around his right hand while discussing his condition.

Gaurav Khanna Wanted To Reach The Finale

Despite the setback, Gaurav looked back at his Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 journey with gratitude. The actor said he made good friends, created memories and managed to take on several challenging stunts despite his physical limitations. The decision was particularly difficult because he had entered the show determined to test himself. Gaurav said he was participating to prove something to himself, rather than to anyone else.

“I would have loved to be in the finals. I would have loved to give my whatever I had in me but sorry to all my fans and also to all the people… I think timing thoda sa off hai mere liye,” he said. The actor eventually decided that his health had to come first. With the physical demands of Khatron Ke Khiladi only intensifying, Gaurav’s choice highlights the difficult balance contestants face between pushing their limits and recognising when the body needs a break.