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Home > Entertainment News > Gaurav Khanna Entering Lock Upp After Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation? Here’s What Reports Claim

Gaurav Khanna Entering Lock Upp After Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation? Here’s What Reports Claim

Is Gaurav Khanna entering Lock Upp Season 2? Read what reports claim following Akanksha Chamola's shocking divorce confession about their year-long separation.

Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola, Image Credits- Instagram
Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-07-03 17:15 IST

Gaurav Khanna Entering Lock Upp?: The reality TV show is still not over Akanksha Chamola’s confession where she dropped a bombshell during the confession of Lock Upp Season 2: Sach Ya Saza. She stunned everyone when she accepted that she has been living separately from  Anupamaa fame Gaurav Khanna for over a year and is looking for a mutual divorce and this took the internet by storm.

Now that Akanksha is slowly moving ahead in the game and more secrets about her personal and marriage life are being revealed, the new rumours about Gaurav Khanna entering the show have started.

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Why Is Akanksha Chamola’s Lock Upp Confession Viral?

As Chamola joined the jail-reality show conducted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, she used the opportunity of the big platform to clarify her situation regarding marriage. It was clearly mentioned that there were no ill feeling or hard feelings, but after several attempts to sort out their incompatibility, they both mutually decided to give up.

The issue became more concrete and turned to a very personal issue of being a parent. In future episodes, Chamola cried and confessed that she had never had any maternal instinct and was ready to be without kids. Though Khanna had earlier justified her position when he appeared in the show called Bigg Boss, but Chamola said that Khanna’s wish to have children had become a permanent roadblock between their future vision.

Will Gaurav Khanna Enter Lock Upp Season 2 As A Wildcard?

The story within the prison block being so much about his personal life, the hype around Gaurav Khanna being the high-voltage wildcard participant in Lock Upp 2 has reached its peak. But the reality is totally different from industry speculations:

  • The Stance on Privacy: It should be known that close friends and co-contestants like Kunickaa Sadanand are aware of how deeply private and mature in dealing with personal problems Khanna happens to be, rendering it improbable for him to get into such a messy reality-show showdown.

  • The “Green Flag” Reaction: Recently caught by the paparazzi when he was spotted near the sets of Laughter Chefs, Khanna reacted to the controversial situation in exemplary style by speaking directly to the cameras. He assured that there was nothing amiss in his regard and he continued to shower all his affection and support on Akanksha. 

  • The Work Obligations: The schedule of the actor is full of engagements right now.

What Do Reports Claim About The Rumored Entry?

Whereas producers of reality television relish the high drama of the former couple being stuck in the same small space together, insiders reveal that no such unexpected contestant will be joining in. It seems that Khanna had absolutely no idea that his partner was planning to disclose their year-long separation on national TV.

Instead of walking into the jail cells to back up or challenge Akanksha’s claims—or to deny the rumours spread by co-contestants like Shreya Kalra—the actor has opted to keep his distance. For the time being, the actor’s backing has been restricted to only what goes on outside the show.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s Maatrubhumi Release: Why Has CBFC Reportedly Withheld The Clearance Certificate Despite The Title Change?

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Gaurav Khanna Entering Lock Upp After Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation? Here’s What Reports Claim
Tags: akanksha chamolaGaurav KhannaLock Upp Season 2

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Gaurav Khanna Entering Lock Upp After Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation? Here’s What Reports Claim

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Gaurav Khanna Entering Lock Upp After Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation? Here’s What Reports Claim

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Gaurav Khanna Entering Lock Upp After Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation? Here’s What Reports Claim
Gaurav Khanna Entering Lock Upp After Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation? Here’s What Reports Claim
Gaurav Khanna Entering Lock Upp After Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation? Here’s What Reports Claim
Gaurav Khanna Entering Lock Upp After Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Revelation? Here’s What Reports Claim

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