Gaurav Khanna Heads To Mussoorie With Parents Amid Divorce Speculation; Fans Call Trip His ‘Healing’ Phase

Gaurav Khanna appears to be taking some time away from the spotlight. The actor, who recently featured in reality shows including Bigg Boss 19 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, shared a series of videos from his trip to Mussoorie, where he was accompanied by his parents. In one clip, Gaurav is seen travelling in a car with his parents. He turns the camera towards them as they smile and greet him, before showing viewers the misty mountain landscape outside. In another video, the actor is seen drenched in the rain as they explore Mussoorie’s Mall Road.
Despite buying umbrellas, Gaurav joked that the heavy rain had left him completely soaked. He later mentioned stopping at a restaurant for tea while enjoying the hill station’s weather.
Fans Link Gaurav Khanna’s Trip To His Personal Life
The actor’s decision to spend the getaway with his parents quickly drew attention online. With reports of marital tensions between Gaurav and his estranged wife, Akanksha Chamola, circulating in recent months, some fans interpreted the trip as a period of emotional recovery. One social media user described the getaway as a “healing” phase, while another suggested that spending time with his parents could be particularly meaningful for the actor at this point in his life.
However, these are fan interpretations, and Gaurav has not described the Mussoorie trip as a response to his personal circumstances.
Watch The Video Here
Gaurav with his mom and dad on a family trip to Mussoorie.
by u/Boring_Advantage5951 in GauravKhanna
Gaurav Khanna’s Next Television Project
Meanwhile, Gaurav is reportedly preparing to return to fiction television. Recent reports suggest that he is in talks for a family-oriented romantic drama opposite actress Shraddha Arya, reportedly backed by Ekta Kapoor’s production house.
If confirmed, the project would mark another major television outing for Gaurav following his reality-show appearances. An official announcement regarding the show’s cast and release details is awaited.
Shiwani works as a Senior Sub Editor at NewsX, covering the entertainment beat. With a strong background in media, she is a true cinema buff who loves keeping up with the latest in pop culture and lifestyle trends. After earning her Bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Shiwani followed her passion and pursued a Master’s in Journalism from IIMC, choosing the road less travelled.
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