Gaurav Khanna Opens Up About Being Labelled ‘Unlucky’ In TV, Says He ‘Started Losing Work’ After Shows Failed

Television actor Gaurav Khanna has spoken candidly about a phase in his career when professional setbacks turned into a label he struggled to shake off. The actor revealed that after several of his shows failed to perform, he was branded “panauti” or unlucky — a perception that, he says, eventually began affecting the work coming his way. The revelation comes in the upcoming episode of Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, where Khanna reflects on the impact of being judged for projects that did not succeed.

Gaurav Khanna Says ‘Panauti’ Tag Cost Him Work

Looking back, Khanna said the criticism went beyond casual industry gossip. What began as conversations behind closed doors eventually became a rumour that his presence could affect a show’s fate. “There was a phase in my career when I was labelled as unlucky because a few of my shows didn’t run for very long,” he said, adding that he “genuinely started losing work” because of the perception.

For Khanna, the experience was particularly difficult because the success of a television show rarely rests on one actor. He stressed that a show’s performance is a collective effort involving its cast, writers, directors, producers and the wider team.

From ‘Unlucky’ Tag To Bigg Boss 19 Winner

The irony of Khanna’s journey is hard to miss. Years after being made to question his professional standing, he went on to win Bigg Boss 19 in December 2025, taking home the trophy and a ₹50 lakh cash prize. His composed approach inside the house eventually became one of his biggest strengths.

His Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 appearance marks another chapter in that comeback. Before entering the stunt reality show, Khanna said he wanted to test himself and confront his fears rather than simply chase another trophy.

Why Gaurav Khanna’s Khatron Ke Khiladi Chapter Matters

Khanna’s story adds another layer to his reality-TV journey. From being questioned over failed shows to becoming a Bigg Boss winner and now facing Rohit Shetty’s physically demanding stunts, the actor appears determined to let his work — rather than old industry labels — define him.