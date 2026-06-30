Gaurav Khanna Reacts For The First Time To Akanksha Chamola’s Divorce Announcement: ‘Meri Biwi Hai Yaar…’ | WATCH

After days of speculation surrounding his marriage, television actor Gaurav Khanna has finally broken his silence following Akanksha Chamola’s announcement that the couple is heading for divorce. The actor was spotted by paparazzi outside the sets of Laughter Chefs on Tuesday, marking his first public appearance since the news dominated entertainment headlines. While fans expected him to avoid the subject altogether, Gaurav surprised many by responding with warmth and affection when asked about Akanksha.

Gaurav Khanna Avoids Controversy, Wishes Akanksha Chamola The Best

When photographers asked him, “Kya haal hai?”, Gaurav smiled and replied, “Bas jo pehle haal tha, woh abhi bhi wahi haal hai. Pyaar abhi bhi utna hi hai, support abhi bhi utna hi hai. Main toh hamesha support karunga Akanksha ko. Meri biwi hai yaar. Pyaar kiya toh peeche kyun hatunga.” His remarks quickly went viral, with many fans calling them dignified and respectful despite the difficult phase in the couple’s personal lives.

The interaction continued when another paparazzo pointed out the ongoing controversy surrounding the couple’s separation. Instead of addressing the reports directly, Gaurav chose to steer clear of the speculation. “All the very best to Akanksha, for life. Main hamesha uske saath khada hoon, usko support kar raha hoon. Achha khele, jeet ke aaye,” he said, referring to Akanksha’s ongoing stint on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa.

His decision not to engage with rumours, while continuing to publicly back Akanksha, has drawn attention online.

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What Led To The Divorce Announcement?

Gaurav’s comments come just days after Akanksha Chamola confirmed on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa that she and Gaurav had decided to part ways after years of marriage. During an emotional conversation on the reality show, Akanksha revealed that the couple had mutually decided to seek a divorce. She also admitted that the decision had not been easy, describing it as one of the most difficult chapters of her life.

Her revelation put an end to months of speculation after repeated reports suggested that the couple had been living separately. Since then, the news has remained one of the biggest talking points in the television industry, with fans expressing both shock and sadness over the development.

Akanksha Chamola Is Currently Seen On Lock Upp

Akanksha is currently one of the contestants on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh. The reality show has become a platform for contestants to share deeply personal stories, and Akanksha’s disclosure about her marriage has been among the season’s most emotional moments. Since entering the show, she has also spoken about navigating personal struggles while trying to stay focused on the competition.

Meanwhile, Gaurav continues to entertain audiences with his appearances on Laughter Chefs, choosing to keep his focus on work despite the intense public attention surrounding his personal life.

For now, neither Gaurav nor Akanksha has spoken in detail about the reasons behind their separation. But if Gaurav’s first public reaction is any indication, both appear determined to handle the situation with dignity, mutual respect and continued support for one another, even as they move forward on separate paths.